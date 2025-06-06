New Toll Brothers Woodside Preserve Model Home Opens in Orlando, Florida

Exclusive community offers luxury single-family homes with convenient access to major Orlando attractions

ORLANDO, Fla., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the model home grand opening at Woodside Preserve , a new luxury home community in Orlando, Florida. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood showcases versatile floor plans and top-tier options for personalization in a tranquil, wooded setting. The newly opened Ashley model home is available for tours at 8031 Timberwood Lane in Orlando.

“Our Woodside Preserve community offers an elegant collection of single-family homes that perfectly blend convenience and luxury,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “We are excited to unveil our new model home, which showcases the innovative architecture and exceptional designs that Toll Brothers is known for.”





Situated in the heart of Orlando, Woodside Preserve offers one- and two-story single-family homes with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s. Toll Brothers homes in Woodside Preserve range from 2,000 to 3,200+ square feet and feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, indoor/outdoor living spaces, and luxurious finishes.

Homeowners at Woodside Preserve will enjoy easy access to major shopping and dining hubs including Waterford Lakes Town Center, as well as proximity to the University of Central Florida, downtown Orlando, and Rio Pinar Golf course. The community also includes a tot lot, making it easy for families with children to enjoy recreation and the outdoors.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing customers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year or in early 2026.

For more information on Woodside Preserve, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/828cf74a-b0b3-426a-b335-2759c3df1cd5

