Shareholders who lost money on Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Red Cat or the Company) (NASDAQ: RCAT).

Class Action Details

Jurisdiction : United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

: United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Class Period : March 18, 2022 – January 15, 2025.

: March 18, 2022 – January 15, 2025. Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 22, 2025

: July 22, 2025 Allegations : Misrepresentations or omissions regarding: The production capacity and development progress of the Salt Lake City Facility . The overall value of the SRR Contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. Public statements that were allegedly materially false or misleading.

:

Timeline of Key Events

July 27, 2023 : Red Cat revealed the Salt Lake City Facility could only produce 100 drones/month. Facility still under development; full capacity (1,000 drones/month) contingent on future investments. Stock fell 8.93% to $1.02 on July 28, 2023.

: September 23, 2024 : Q1 FY2025 earnings: Loss of $0.17/share (missed estimates by $0.09); Revenue: $2.8M (missed by $1.07M). Disclosed manufacturing pause for facility retooling impacted Teal 2 sales. Stock fell 25.32% to $2.36 on September 25, 2024.

: November 19, 2024 : Announced winning the SRR Contract . Claimed potential revenues up to $50–$79.5 million for FY2025.

: January 16, 2025 : Kerrisdale Capital released a report: Estimated SRR Contract value at $20–$25 million . Alleged production capacity overstatements and raised concerns about insider activities. Report challenges Red Cat‘s portrayal of a lucrative $400 million, five-year sole-source contract with the US Army for Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drone Stock fell 21.54% to $8.56 on January 17, 2025.



:

Impact

The lawsuit claims significant financial harm to investors due to: Alleged false or misleading statements. Stock price declines linked to corrective disclosures.





