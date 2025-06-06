HAProxy Technologies Announces Kubernetes Innovations at HAProxyConf 2025 Day Two

PayPal presents large-scale Kubernetes application routing with tens of thousands of dynamic backends using HAProxy One

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxyConf 2025 concluded yesterday, successfully completing two days of groundbreaking announcements, insightful customer presentations, and vibrant community engagement. Day One was built around HAProxy One's advances as a modern security platform; Day Two featured the announcement of the HAProxy Unified Kubernetes Gateway, which will provide flexible, Kubernetes-native traffic management using both the Ingress API and the newer Gateway API.

The conference brought together hundreds of passionate users, customers, and developers at the Mission Bar Conference Center in San Francisco in an outstanding demonstration of open source community spirit.

“HAProxy is defined as much by the people in our community as by the technology,” said Willy Tarreau, CTO and Lead Developer, HAProxy Technologies. “We built HAProxy with performance, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, and longevity in mind, and the community lives out those values. We’ve been growing for nearly 25 years, always adapting to whatever comes. These are people you can count on to always excel in what they do.”

Introducing the HAProxy Unified Kubernetes Gateway

In a morning session titled “Evolving Kubernetes networking: HAProxy's journey with Ingress, Gateway API, and HAProxy Fusion," HAProxy Technologies engineers Zlatko Bratkovic, Hélène Durand, and Dario Tranchitella unveiled the company’s newest product for Kubernetes users.

The HAProxy Unified Kubernetes Gateway will be available as a standalone open source product, designed for single Kubernetes clusters and Gateway classes; it will also be incorporated directly into HAProxy Fusion (the centralized control plane of HAProxy One), which will enable use with multiple Kubernetes clusters and multiple Gateway classes, as well as providing all the benefits of HAProxy Fusion for scalable management, monitoring, and automation.

“HAProxy is a key component in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation landscape , and with the HAProxy Unified Kubernetes Gateway users will have even more flexibility in how they route external traffic into Kubernetes applications,” said Zlatko Bratkovic, Development Team Lead, HAProxy Technologies. “This is great news for open source users, who will be able to use the latest Kubernetes standards in a product built on HAProxy’s legendary performance and reliability. And for our enterprise customers, HAProxy Fusion will provide even richer capability.”

HAProxy Fusion also includes Kubernetes service discovery and automation of HAProxy Enterprise’s load balancing capabilities, which can enable external load balancing, multi-cluster routing, and direct-to-pod load balancing – either on-premises or in the cloud. With the HAProxy Unified Kubernetes Gateway incorporated into HAProxy Fusion, customers will have the flexibility to manage Kubernetes traffic using Kubernetes-native methods, HAProxy-native methods, or a combination of both – accommodating the widest possible range of deployment scenarios and platform user expertise.

HAProxy One is the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, from the company behind HAProxy. The platform consists of a flexible data plane ( HAProxy Enterprise ), a scalable control plane ( HAProxy Fusion ), and a secure edge network ( HAProxy Edge ), which together enable multi-cloud load balancing as a service (LBaaS), web app and API protection, API/AI gateways, Kubernetes networking, application delivery network (ADN), and end-to-end observability.

PayPal presents large-scale Kubernetes application routing with HAProxy One

In one of the highlights of Day Two, Srivignessh Pacham, Sr Software Engineer at PayPal, showed how the company uses HAProxy One to manage traffic to tens of thousands of dynamic Kubernetes backends. HAProxy Fusion’s Kubernetes integration provides PayPal near-instantaneous service discovery – allowing them to manage 60,000 services per HAProxy Fusion cluster, and automate one thousand configuration updates per minute across their fleet of HAProxy Enterprise nodes.

PayPal’s presentation showed how the HAProxy One platform makes it simple to manage large-scale Kubernetes traffic in complex and highly dynamic applications, with rich analytics for every request in HAProxy Fusion’s modern UI.

For more information on what’s possible with HAProxy One and Kubernetes, visit the Kubernetes solution page or watch the on-demand webinar, “ External Load Balancing and Multi-Cluster Routing for Kubernetes .”

Key highlights from HAProxyConf 2025

Day One of HAProxyConf 2025 focused on the security applications of HAProxy One. The opening keynote unveiled the new Threat Detection Engine for HAProxy Enterprise and the new Security Control Plane for HAProxy Fusion, which together provide a unique combination of next-generation security performance and a next-generation security user experience (UX). In addition, a new SSL library from AWS and certificate automation using the ACME protocol improve the performance and management of secure traffic encryption with HAProxy. The day concluded with a deep and reflective panel discussion that included industry leader Kelsey Hightower, who also delivered a morning keynote address, and thought leaders in and around the HAProxy project.

The conference theme of a modern security platform continued on Day Two with real-world use cases from Roblox and Infobip using the HAProxy Enterprise WAF to secure traffic with near-zero latency and without false positives. More presentations were delivered by Dartmouth College, DeepL, and community influencer Hussein Nasser.

HAProxy Technologies extends its sincere gratitude to all attendees, speakers, and partners for making HAProxyConf 2025 an outstanding success. The community is encouraged to continue its engagement by joining the Slack channel and GitHub project , following HAProxy on social media ( LinkedIn , X , Bluesky ), subscribing to the company blog , and looking out for on-demand session recordings and presentations, which will be available soon on haproxy.com/user-spotlight-series .

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com .

For questions or comments, please contact press@haproxy.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.