In its annual industry roundup, Tidewater News names Scott Keever one of the top online reputation management experts delivering trusted services in 2025.

Miami, FL, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater News has officially named Scott Keever, founder of Reputation Pros, as the Top Reputation Management Consultant of 2025 in its newly released feature, "The 8 Leading Online Reputation Management Experts to Watch in 2025."

This recognition highlights Keever's trailblazing work in online reputation management, where he continues to support high-profile clients, business executives, and global brands in building resilient digital identities in today's high-stakes online environment.

"Reputation is currency," Keever said. "Your first impression isn't made in the boardroom - it's made on Google."

The article spotlights professionals shaping the future of reputation strategy. Keever's inclusion reflects his leadership at Reputation Pros, a firm known for delivering proactive, white-glove reputation services backed by advanced SEO, media outreach, and digital monitoring.





What Makes Scott Keever a Leader in Online Reputation Management

Scott Keever blends deep technical expertise in search algorithms with a strategic understanding of public relations and consumer behavior. Through Reputation Pros, he helps clients build and protect their reputations using authoritative content, tailored digital strategies, and real-time brand monitoring. His approach has earned the trust of C-suite executives, public figures, and global enterprises seeking digital resilience and long-term brand equity.





Why Reputation Management Matters in 2025

Search results, online reviews, and media coverage now play a decisive role in shaping how businesses and individuals are perceived. As noted by Tidewater News, leaders like Scott Keever are transforming reputation management from reactive crisis control into a proactive strategy, one designed to build credibility and prevent reputational damage before it occurs.

About Scott Keever





Scott Keever is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized SEO expert, and online reputation management strategist. He is the founder of several award-winning digital agencies, including Reputation Pros, Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing. A member of the Forbes Agency Council, Keever brings over a decade of experience helping clients control and elevate their online presence. His expertise spans online brand management, digital PR, crisis strategy, and search engine optimization. His insights have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Inc.

As a forward-thinking leader in reputation management, Keever continues to redefine how trust, authority, and visibility are built in the digital age.

About Reputation Pros





Reputation Pros is a premier online reputation management firm offering strategic, long-term solutions for executives, public figures, and organizations aiming to safeguard and enhance their digital presence. Founded by Scott Keever, the firm combines ethical practice with advanced SEO, digital PR, and media strategy.

Trusted by clients across various industries, Reputation Pros is recognized for its precision, discretion, and proven ability to transform digital perception into a measurable business advantage.





This announcement originally appeared in Tidewater News' 2025 feature, "The 8 Leading Online Reputation Management Experts to Watch," recognizing Scott Keever as a top industry authority. Read the full article here.





Media Contact:

John Lancing

john@tidewaternews.com

+1 757-517-8676

Tidewater News



