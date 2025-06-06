SWINGING FOR SUCCESS: THE BAHAMAS PARTNERS WITH THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Nassau, The Bahamas, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is proud to announce a partnership with the iconic New York Yankees for the 2025 baseball season, solidifying The Bahamas as a proud partner of one of the most celebrated sports franchises in the world.

As part of this strategic collaboration, The Bahamas will engage with Yankees fans throughout the season via in-stadium branding, digital activations, and hospitality events. Leveraging the global power of sports, the initiative aligns with The Bahamas’ broader tourism strategy to inspire travel and deepen emotional connections with visitors.

“The New York Yankees represent a global standard of excellence, and we are proud to partner with such an iconic organization, said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “This partnership allows us to connect directly with Yankees fans and invite them to explore our beautiful islands, vibrant culture, and unmatched experiences. Whether you're looking for relaxation, adventure, or authentic Bahamian hospitality, there's a place for everyone in The Bahamas.”

Fans can expect to see The Bahamas featured in Yankee Stadium with branding displayed on concourse televisions, LED animations in the Great Hall and on field-facing LED displays throughout the season. The Bahamas will also host a sweepstakes providing bucket list travel opportunities for fans, which will be promoted via Yankees social media.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of the BMOTIA added: “Partnering with the New York Yankees reinforces The Bahamas’ position as a world-class destination with global appeal. This collaboration provides direct access to one of our most important visitor markets and enables us to showcase the diverse, authentic experiences of our islands to millions of fans throughout the season. It marks a strategic step in our ongoing efforts to drive visitation and elevate The Bahamas on one of the world’s most influential platforms.”

“We are excited to welcome The Bahamas as a partner this season,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships. “With in-Stadium branding, engaging activations, and promotion on Yankees social media accounts, we expect that the multi-faceted exposure to our fans will result in increased recognition of The Bahamas as a premier tourist destination.”

To learn more about The Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

