Paddles Up: Toronto’s Water Vipers Gear Up to Make Waves at the Prestigious “Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races”

TORONTO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto’s championship-winning dragon boat team, the Water Vipers, is set to compete at the prestigious “Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races” (HKIDBR) from June 7-8, 2025. The event is jointly organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association. Set against the stunning backdrop of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, this globally renowned event will bring together over 190 teams from 12 countries and regions, transforming the Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade into a thrilling festival of speed, tradition, and celebration. This marks a proud moment for Canadian paddlers as they join elite teams from around the world in one of the most iconic dragon boat festivals.

Representing Canada on the international stage, the Water Vipers is a vibrant, multicultural team brought together by a shared passion for paddling. Established in 2008, the Toronto-based team includes members ranging in age from 20 to 40, hailing from diverse cultural backgrounds, including Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Italian, British, African, Indian, and more.

Led by longtime coach and captain Andrew Liew, the Water Vipers have earned a reputation as one of Canada’s top dragon boat teams. “We’re incredibly excited and honoured to represent Canada at such a prestigious international event,” says Andrew Liew, Team Captain and Coach, the Water Vipers. “Our team has trained hard, and we can’t wait to race alongside some of the best paddlers in the world in Hong Kong.”

Andrew, who has nearly 20 years of experience as a paddler and coach, is also the owner of Afterburn Fitness Club and General Manager at Sunnyside Paddling Club. He leads paddling specific strength and conditioning classes and technical coaching classes.

The Water Vipers have previously earned the Grand Champion title of the GWN Dragon Boat Challenge and the Pharmasave Woodstock Dragon Boat Festival in 2024. Their qualification to compete in Hong Kong is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

About Water Vipers

Founded in 2008, the Water Vipers Dragon Boat Club is Toronto’s premier “twice-per-week” competitive dragon boat team, dedicated to achieving excellence without compromising members’ other commitments. The team focuses on efficient, high-quality training designed to deliver consistent, top-tier performance on water. Guided by core values of fitness, inclusiveness, growth, development, and passion, the Water Vipers foster a diverse and supportive community that embraces paddlers of all ages and backgrounds. For more information on the team, click here.

About “Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races” (HKIDBR)

The Dragon Boat Festival was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Festival is a thrilling, high-adrenaline event that attracts elite paddlers from across the globe to compete in one of the city’s most celebrated summer traditions.

The 2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, returns to Victoria Harbour from June 7-8. This year, over 190 teams from 12 countries and regions will race against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline, drawing enthusiastic crowds of locals and visitors alike. Click here to view the race programme. To learn more about HKIDBR, visit here.

