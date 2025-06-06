TBI Agents Arrest, Charge Dickson Woman in Benton County Arson Investigation

BENTON COUNTY – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations, working alongside the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged a Dickson woman in connection with an arson investigation.

On June 3rd, agents began investigating a suspicious camper fire, in which an individual was injured, in the 60 block of Highlander Lane in Camden. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Lindsay Joy Hooker (DOB 6/27/1986) was the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Hooker was arrested on June 5th and charged with one count each of Aggravated Arson and Assault. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.