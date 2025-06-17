EVONOMY Group & DISTek Integration, Inc. expand offerings with services partnership

Combined services will deliver architecture & network engineering, embedded development, and vehicle simulation services to OEMs in multiple industries

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVONOMY Group , a leader in E/E Architecture & Technology Consulting, and DISTek Integration, Inc. , a leading provider of embedded software engineering, model-based development, and electronic controls expertise for complex vehicle systems, have entered into a Partnered Services Agreement (PSA) to jointly provide complementary services supporting electrification, autonomous, connectivity, and software-based applications.EVONOMY Group supports OEMs globally with conceptualizing next-generation Electrical / Electronic (E/E) architectures, defining product specifications & standards, and impartially identifying qualified solutions which meet program technical & commercial requirements. These services are enabled by the Evonomy Ecosystem which aggregates product & services data from global suppliers including technical specifications, solution roadmaps, commercial information, and industry certifications.DISTek provides specialized engineering services for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, delivering custom embedded software solutions focused on model-based design, system integration, and SIL/HIL simulation. DISTek supports the full software development lifecycle, from requirements and architecture through implementation, testing, and validation. Leveraging an iterative agile approach, DISTek’s expert teams integrate seamlessly with client teams to meet complex project demands on time while driving innovation, reliability, and performance at every stage.SOLVING SOFTWARE"This Partnered Services Agreement (PSA) enables EVONOMY Group & DISTek Integration, Inc. to more completely address software challenges that customers face when implementing new electrified or autonomous technologies", said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP & Head of Brands at EVONOMY Group. "By spanning architecture, advanced networking, and simulation, our combined offerings will provide customers with the services they need to efficiently make program decisions and resolve technical bottlenecks."“At DISTek, we value long-standing relationships with our clients, and our partnership with EVONOMY Group opens the door to even more meaningful collaboration. EVONOMY Group has a strong track record of helping customers define requirements and deliver practical, forward-looking solutions. We're proud to be a trusted SaaS partner in embedded software, electrification, and software-based testing, supporting these shared customers every step of the way”, said Mark Lavallee, DISTek VP of Marketing and New Business Development.ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT DISTEK INTEGRATION, INC.Founded in 1992, DISTek Integration, Inc. is an employee-owned software engineering services company with deep expertise in embedded systems, model-based design, and electronic controls. DISTek specializes in supporting the off-highway, defense, and commercial vehicle industries to help leading OEMs and suppliers bring innovative, high-performance machines to market faster. DISTek's core focus areas include embedded software development, system integration, and test automation, with a strong emphasis on safety, reliability, and long-term support. Headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with locations across the Midwest, DISTek is committed to delivering scalable, custom-engineered solutions that drive productivity and meet the evolving demands of complex vehicle systems.

