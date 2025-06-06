Apple as the symbol of Polish presidency in the Council of the EU – a campaign organized by the Association of Polish Fruit Farmers during the Folkemødet event on the Danish island of Bornholm

We would like to invite you to another sampling event of the “Time for Polish Apples” campaign, organized by the Association of Polish Fruit Farmers. This time during the Folkemødet event

GRÓJEC, Poland, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since January 2025, Poland has been presiding over the Council of the European Union and the apple has become the official symbol of the Polish Presidency. It is a natural choice – Poland is the largest producer of apples in Europe and the fourth largest in the world. Every third apple eaten in Europe comes from Polish orchards! Polish apples are a symbol of quality, health and tradition, but also of modernity and innovation in Polish agriculture, which is constantly evolving.

To mark this special moment, the Association of Polish Fruit Farmers has launched the “Time for Polish Apples” campaign, which aims to promote Polish fruit farming and high-quality fruit on the international stage. The campaign is part of efforts to raise the profile of Poland as Europe's largest apple producer and to promote the fruit worldwide.

Numerous special events are planned to be held in Poland and abroad under the “Time for Polish Apples” campaign, so as to enable consumers to taste Polish apples and experience their unique taste. Event participants will be able to see why they are so highly regarded in more than 60 countries around the world – from India to the US, and even in Egypt. Tasting events are being organized in Poland (Warsaw, Łódź, Gdynia and Wrocław) and abroad – including Germany and Portugal.

The next event will take place during the Folkemødet event held on the Bornholm island in Denmark on June 13th of this year, where a distinctive stand in the shape of an apple will be featured. This will be the perfect opportunity to taste the juicy apples packed with flavor and experience their unique taste. At our information desk you can learn more about the campaign, the nutritional value of apples and the scale of Polish fruit farming.

All events are accompanied by an extensive media campaign, including outdoor advertising, media and social media activities. By means of these activities, we want as many people as possible to learn about Polish apples, their nutritional value and quality.

CONTACT: biuro@polskiesadownictwo.pl +48 48 664 37 79

