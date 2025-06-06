Mike Lockwood to Deliver Keynote at SuccessLIVE! Alongside Global Leaders and Best-Selling Author Jack Canfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessLIVE!, the highly anticipated international leadership and empowerment summit, is proud to announce that Mike Lockwood, Founding Partner of Oakwood Wealth Partners, has been selected as a keynote speaker for the upcoming event in Los Angeles, California. Lockwood will join a prestigious lineup of renowned thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and transformational experts—including Chicken Soup for the Soul co-creator and best-selling author Jack Canfield.

Celebrated for its powerful, life-changing keynotes, SuccessLIVE! gathers innovators and trailblazers from across the globe to share real-world strategies for personal and professional growth.

Jack Canfield shared his excitement for this year’s speaker roster:

“The keynote presentations at SuccessLIVE! are always deeply inspiring. Every speaker brings something unique to the stage—real experience, hard-earned wisdom, and heartfelt stories that move and motivate. I’m especially excited to hear from Mike Lockwood. His work helping people achieve financial peace of mind is incredibly impactful, and I know the audience will walk away better for having heard him.”

Mike Lockwood’s keynote will focus on empowering professionals—especially those in healthcare and public service—to take control of their financial future. With more than 37 years of experience in financial planning, Lockwood is known for breaking down complex retirement and investment strategies into clear, actionable plans. His passion lies in serving those who dedicate their lives to helping others and giving them the financial freedom to fully enjoy the next chapter of life.



About Mike Lockwood:

Mike Lockwood is the Founding Partner of Oakwood Wealth Partners and an Investment Advisor Representative with over 37 years of experience in the financial planning industry. Based in Irvine, California, Mike and his dedicated team manage more than $1.5 billion in client assets (as of April 2024), serving a loyal clientele that includes physicians, nurses, government employees, executives, and retirees.

A graduate of California State University, Bakersfield, with dual degrees in Marketing and Finance, Mike is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation. He has helped thousands of clients navigate the often-complex road to retirement, crafting tailored income plans and legacy strategies designed to bring clarity, peace of mind, and long-term financial health.

Mike is the author of two best-selling books—Decision Decade: Age 55 to 65 – A Financial Roadmap to Our Golden Years and E-Myth Evolution (co-authored with Michael Gerber). A dynamic speaker, Mike has led seminars on topics such as Social Security, basic financial planning, investment fundamentals, and retirement income strategies.

In addition to his financial advisory work, Mike is an Executive Producer with Abundance Studios, producing inspirational documentaries that tell powerful, educational stories. A committed philanthropist, Mike supports numerous local charities, including The Caring House, the Orangewood Foundation, and youth sports organizations in his Irvine community.

Mike and his wife Michelle have been married for 34 years and have three children. Their eldest son, Nick, is now a fifth-year financial planner in the practice, continuing the family’s mission of service through financial empowerment.

Legal Disclaimer:

