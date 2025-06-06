Endpoint Security Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 29.9 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 7.87% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Endpoint Security Market presents strong growth potential, especially in regions like North America, where cybersecurity adoption is driven by regulation and high threat exposure. Market drivers such as remote work expansion, rising cyber threats, and compliance mandates signal a growing demand for advanced, scalable solutions. However, vendors must address challenges like cost sensitivity among SMEs, integration complexity, and talent shortages. Strategic entry should focus on cloud-native, cost-effective offerings with strong support infrastructure, while partnerships with MSSPs can aid penetration into resource-constrained markets.

Lewes, Delaware, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Endpoint Security Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 16.31 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.9 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Endpoint Security Market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises strive to protect their networks from rapidly evolving cyber threats. Demand is driven by heightened security needs in hybrid work environments and increasingly sophisticated malware.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast – In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

– In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis – Detailed study across Organization Size, Component, and Vertical.

– Detailed study across Organization Size, Component, and Vertical. Regional Insights – Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

– Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape – Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives

– Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives Regulatory Impact – Assessment of global and regional compliance frameworks

– Assessment of global and regional compliance frameworks Technological Innovations Mapped: Role of AI, EDR, and cloud-delivered endpoint protection platforms.

Role of AI, EDR, and cloud-delivered endpoint protection platforms. End-user Insights : Sector-specific adoption rates across BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom.

: Sector-specific adoption rates across BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report delivers in-depth insights for decision-makers by outlining key market dynamics, identifying growth opportunities, and providing a clear competitive benchmark. It's an essential tool for shaping endpoint cybersecurity strategies in the B2B landscape.

Who You Should Read This Report:

CIOs & CISOs – to align endpoint strategies with threat evolution

IT Security Professionals – for benchmarking tools and vendor analysis

Investors & Analysts – for evaluating market potential and investment risks

B2B Technology Providers – to identify partnership and expansion opportunities

SME Decision-Makers – to understand cost-effective protection solutions



For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2978

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Endpoint Security Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Intel Security (McAfee), Eset, Symantec Corporation, F-Secure, Trend Micro Incorporated, AVG Technologies, Bitdefender, Kaspersky Labs, Panda Security, and Sophos Ltd. UNIT Value (USD Billion) SEGMENTS COVERED By Organization Size, By Component, By Vertical, and By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Endpoint Security Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Remote Work and BYOD Trends: The attack surface for businesses has greatly expanded due to the global shift toward remote and hybrid work patterns. Endpoint security is more important than ever since employees are using personal devices and unprotected networks to access company information. IT professionals must secure a range of devices with different operating systems, applications, and compliance levels due to the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) movement, which adds still another level of complexity. Because of this, businesses are now implementing next-generation endpoint protection systems (EPP) that offer real-time threat intelligence, device control, and centralized policy enforcement. The demand for suppliers providing integrated, scalable, and cross-platform endpoint solutions is rising across the BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and educational sectors as businesses place a higher priority on zero-trust architectures and mobile threat defense.

Rising Frequency and Sophistication of Cyber Threats: Endpoints are being targeted more frequently than ever before due to the quick growth of cyberattacks, particularly ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), fileless malware, and zero-day vulnerabilities. Attackers use phishing, social engineering, and AI-powered tactics to take advantage of endpoint devices, which serve as access points into vital networks. As a result, businesses are spending more money on behavioral analytics, threat-hunting software, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to proactively detect and eliminate problems before they become more serious. Predictive threat intelligence and real-time incident response are further made possible by the growing importance of AI and machine learning in endpoint security. The market's growth trajectory is being further accelerated by the increasing pressure to protect against monetary loss, data breaches, and operational interruptions.

Increasing Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Globally, governments and regulatory agencies are strengthening cybersecurity regulations in various industries. Organizations must adopt complete endpoint security solutions due to rules like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), and specific frameworks like NIST and CMMC. Full visibility, access control, incident tracking, and frequent audits of endpoint devices are all required by these laws. Non-compliance damages shareholder trust in addition to exposing businesses to fines and legal action. As a result, companies are making endpoint security a key part of their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) strategies, which is leading to more use of solutions that provide good reporting, secure login, and rule enforcement.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence/?rid=2978

Market Restraint

High Implementation and Operational Costs for SMEs: Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) frequently find themselves hampered by limited cybersecurity budgets and IT resources, despite the fact that endpoint security is becoming increasingly important. High license fees, infrastructure investments, and continuous operating costs for system updates, threat analysis, and monitoring are all associated with enterprise-grade endpoint security systems. Additionally, SMEs frequently lack the internal knowledge needed to oversee sophisticated security systems like zero-trust models or EDR. Because of this, a lot of SMEs depend on free or inexpensive antivirus software that provides just rudimentary security, making them susceptible to sophisticated attacks. This cost barrier prevents widespread adoption of all-inclusive solutions, particularly in developing nations, which impedes market penetration in a price-sensitive market that accounts for a sizable share of multinational corporations.

Integration Complexity Across Heterogeneous IT Ecosystems: Today's businesses work in intricate IT systems that include mobile endpoints, cloud services, virtualized platforms, on-premises infrastructure, and Internet of Things devices. There are several operational and technological obstacles when integrating endpoint security across such disjointed ecosystems. Data silos, poor visibility, and uneven security enforcement can result from disparate systems' incompatibility with unified security platforms. Furthermore, sophisticated configuration and ongoing supervision are needed to manage endpoint rules across Linux, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms. In addition to increasing total cost of ownership (TCO) and slowing down deployment, these complications also lead to vulnerabilities in the enterprise security fabric. This continues to be a major barrier influencing adoption pace for many businesses, particularly those undergoing digital transformation.

Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals: The endpoint security market is directly impacted by the worldwide shortage of cybersecurity personnel. Industry statistics indicate that millions of cybersecurity positions are still open, with a particularly severe shortage in positions requiring knowledge of threat intelligence management, EDR setup, and endpoint protection. Underutilization of deployed security tools, poor implementation, delayed incident response, and inefficient threat mitigation are all consequences of this shortage of qualified personnel. Although outsourcing frequently raises costs and may lead to less control over internal systems, businesses are increasingly using managed security service providers (MSSPs). In addition to restricting adoption among businesses with limited resources, this talent gap also serves as a barrier to guaranteeing the best endpoint security performance across bigger firms.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Endpoint Security Market due to high cybersecurity spending, early adoption of advanced technologies, and a robust presence of leading vendors. The region’s strong regulatory framework, coupled with increasing cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, has driven enterprise investment in comprehensive endpoint protection. The U.S., in particular, leads in R&D and deployment of AI-powered EDR tools, setting global benchmarks in strategies for defending against endpoint threats.

Key Players

The "Global Endpoint Security Market" study report will offer valuable insights, focusing on the global market. The major players in the market are Intel Security (McAfee), Eset, Symantec Corporation, F-Secure, Trend Micro Incorporated, AVG Technologies, Bitdefender, Kaspersky Labs, Panda Security, and Sophos Ltd.

Endpoint Security Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Organization Size, Component, Vertical, and Geography.

Endpoint Security Market, by Deployment Mode Cloud-Based On-Premise





Endpoint Security Market, by Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small And Medium Organizations Individuals



Endpoint Security Market, by Component Solutions Services





Endpoint Security Market, by Vertical



Healthcare Government And Defense IT And Telecom Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI) Retail Education Transportation



Endpoint Security Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Unified Endpoint Management UEM Software Market Size By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Platform (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Education), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Adaptive Security Market Size By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), By Vertical (Retail, IT And Telecom, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Security And Vulnerability Management Market Size By Component (Software, Services, Hardware), By Target (Network, Endpoint, Application), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Mobile Security Market Size By Solution Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security), By Operating System (Android Security, iOS Security), By Deployment Type (Cloud-based Security, On-premises Security), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Iot For Public Safety Companies leading digital transformation in security

Visualize Endpoint Security Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook SOURCE – Verified Market Research®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.