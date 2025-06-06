AI Expert Says Musk Just Outran Big Tech in the AI Race

BALTIMORE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New briefing reveals Elon Musk has quietly built the most powerful AI system in America — far from Silicon Valley, and without the help of Big Tech.

In a new briefing to the public, tech entrepreneur and bestselling author James Altucher reveals what he describes as a rogue AI breakthrough — hidden in plain sight.

According to Altucher, Elon Musk’s xAI has constructed a private supercomputer called Project Colossus , located in Memphis, Tennessee, that has already surpassed Microsoft, Google, and Meta in scale — and is set to grow exponentially before July 1.

“He’s Already Passed Them”

Altucher claims Musk’s project was built outside the traditional tech pipeline — with no reliance on legacy platforms or government partnerships.

“Elon Musk has created the AI mothership… an innovation of such enormous proportion… that he has already surpassed all the leading AI developers.”

He says the facility is now home to over 200,000 AI chips — and that the system’s scale is unlike anything in commercial use.

“It contains not just one or two… but 200,000 units of Nvidia’s all-powerful AI chips… making it the most advanced AI facility known to man.”

A Presidential Assist — But Not a Partnership

While Altucher says Project Colossus is not a government project, it was unlocked by a key political move: the repeal of Biden’s AI executive order.

“In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110. ”

That reversal, he says, “cleared the path” for developers like Musk to act quickly — and without interference.

Not ChatGPT — Something Bigger

Altucher warns that while most people are still fixated on chatbots, Musk’s system is aiming for something far more advanced.

“AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

He claims the system will soon receive a major upgrade that could “10X its power” overnight — potentially revealing what he calls the first working form of Artificial Superintelligence.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. He studied AI at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, worked with IBM on the Deep Blue supercomputer, and built early AI-driven systems on Wall Street. His latest work focuses on the rise of independent AI infrastructure and the figures driving it.

