Verizon declares quarterly dividend on June 6

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2025 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.

Verizon continues to take a strategic and disciplined approach to achieving its financial goals by focusing on targeted customer segments and integrating its services to deliver greater personalization. Building on its financial strength, Verizon continues to invest in its business and drive innovation to better serve its customers.

“As the nation’s leader in mobility and broadband for consumers and businesses, we create great experiences for a broad and high-quality base of customers,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “This allows us to continue paying our dividend even in uncertain economic environments, while investing in our business to extend our network leadership, enhance America’s communications infrastructure and meet the present and future needs of all our customers.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

