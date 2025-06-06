Renault Group finalises a strategic partnership with Wandercraft, a leader in next generation robotics

Renault Group announces the closing of the acquisition of a minority investment in Wandercraft, a French company with an undisputed leadership in AI-enabled robotic exoskeletons for people with reduced mobility, currently deploying its technology towards mobile robots for industrial uses.

This investment comes together with a partnership agreement to develop a family of next generation robots, based on Wandercraft’s technology, firstly for Renault Group’s own manufacturing operations.

The partnership brings Renault Group’s industrial expertise to scale up production of Wandercraft’s exoskeletons and robots. It will also help Wandercraft open new business opportunities in robotics.

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renault Group and Wandercraft announce the closing of a minority investment by Renault Group in Wandercraft, the first company to develop, manufacture and market medical self-balancing exoskeletons. Building on its strong expertise in powerful and reliable exoskeletons, Wandercraft has developed an advanced platform for uses such as manufacturing. Renault Group invests together with Wandercraft’s existing shareholders and new investors.

Through a commercial partnership agreement, Renault Group and Wandercraft aim to ensure the development of Calvin, a family of next generation robots, firstly for industrial uses. Calvin will allow Renault Group to relieve its workers from painful and non-ergonomics tasks, while reducing production time and thus gaining on productivity. At a later stage, this partnership will also include the industrialization of robots and exoskeletons by Renault Group in order to reduce costs through design-to-cost and scaling — two disciplines in which the automotive industry is well recognized. This will help Wandercraft to bring its new exoskeleton Eve on the market and open new business opportunities in robotics.

"This partnership with Wandercraft is a forward-looking move. It will allow us to accelerate on automation and to develop robots for our specific auto industrial use, giving us the opportunity to concentrate our people on more value-adding tasks and alleviate operators from painful and non-ergonomics duties. It will drive productivity through the acceleration of production time and costs’ reduction. In the end, it makes a lot of sense to combine Wandercraft’s unique expertise and technology in exoskeletons and robots, with Renault Group’s strong industrial capacity and design-to-cost know-how to bring the production of robots at scale" said Thierry Charvet, Chief Industry and Quality Officer of Renault Group.

“Renault Group’s investment marks a defining moment for Wandercraft. This partnership will boost our ability to build and scale high-impact, low-cost robotics that improve the everyday lives of real people—whether it’s helping individuals with disabilities walk or supporting industrial workers through automation — on the factory floor, in clinics and at home. We’re proud to combine our technology with Renault Group’s industrial excellence to deliver the next generation of mobile robotics” said Matthieu Masselin, CEO and co-founder of Wandercraft.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft deploys the most advanced robotics to help humans. Founded in 2012, Wandercraft is globally recognized for its next-generation exoskeleton technology that safely and reliably helps walking-impaired persons to walk again. Wandercraft has more than 30 patents and 100 Atalante exoskeletons operating in hospitals across four continents. The new personal exoskeleton, Eve, will be marketed in a few months to assist quadriparetic persons in their daily lives. Wandercraft’s humanoid exoskeletons collectively take over a million steps each month, fueling a proprietary neural network trained on real-world movement data. This dataset, one of the most advanced in human motion, powers Wandercraft’s next generation of exoskeletons and robots, starting with Calvin 40, developed in 40 days as the first of the Calvin family of humanoid robots. Wandercraft believes that robotics should serve the people who need it most.

More information: https://en.wandercraft.eu

