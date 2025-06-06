Itafos to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

HOUSTON, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that it will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference at 4:00 PM EDT on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Register here to attend the virtual event: https://loom.ly/AeaJJ7o.

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:

Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US, with the following production capacity: approximately 550kt per year of MAP, MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”)

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil, with the following production capacity: approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity)

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau and

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

The Company is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker “IFOS”. The Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list, please visit www.itafos.com .

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Matthew O’Neill

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

investor@itafos.com

713-242-8446

For Media:

Alliance Advisors IR

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director, Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

647-620-5002

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.