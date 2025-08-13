Save Search Feature Now Live for Idaho’s Homebuyers to Track Listings with Ease

Houzeo’s Save Search empowers Idaho buyers to find the perfect home faster with smart search management.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Idaho offers over 14,573 homes, buyers can now explore an even broader range of listings nationwide with ease.Whether searching for a mountain retreat near Coeur d'Alene, family homes in Boise, or homes for sale in Post Falls , buyers have access to a wide selection across the state. To improve the home search experience, Houzeo introduced the “Save Search” feature.This new tool lets buyers save custom searches, receive instant alerts on matching listings, and quickly share their searches with friends or family. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now save any combination of search filters—price, beds, baths, property type, must-have features, and more. These custom searches are accessible directly from their profile. For example, users can save searches like “ homes for sale in Rigby ” or “4-bedroom homes for sale in Idaho Falls under $450K.”- Instant Alerts: Suppose a buyer saved a custom search for “family homes with large yards under $400k in Boise.” They’ll receive email notifications when new listings matching this criteria enter the Boise housing market . Notification frequency can be set to instantly, daily, or weekly based on the buyer’s preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Idaho's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

