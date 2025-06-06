NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Emerging Powerhouse in Gold Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled " Next Gold Powerhouse Emerges as Prices Break Records," featuring ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF).

Earlier this year, ESGold closed on C$3.45 million financing earmarked to advance its Montauban Project toward production. This successful closing marked a pivotal point for the company, providing the necessary capital to initiate mill circuit construction and mobilize the final phase of development at Montauban. Located in Quebec, Montauban is a past-producing gold-silver mine with surface and underground mineralization and more than 900,000 tons of historical tailings.

With much of the funding in place, ESGold has already begun on-site construction and assembly at Montauban, a key milestone that moves the company into the execution phase of its accelerated production strategy, targeting near-term cash flow within the next six months. The construction and mobilization stage is expected to last about a month. According to the company, this is the final major phase of infrastructure development before production begins, transforming Montauban from a legacy mine site into one of Canada’s next active gold and silver operations.

“This is the moment we’ve been working toward — breaking ground and moving decisively toward gold and silver production,” a member of ESGold’s leadership team stated in a news release. “Our team, contractors and stakeholders are aligned and energized to deliver on our strategy. We are building a clean, scalable and modern operation that reflects the new era of mining in Quebec. With production targeted for Q4, Montauban is on track to become a model for sustainable redevelopment of legacy mines.”

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

