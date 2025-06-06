Safe Harbor Financial to Participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 8–10, 2025

DENVER, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial (Safe Harbor or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHFS), a fintech leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the cannabis industry, announced that Terry Mendez, Safe Harbor’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Kay, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Dominic Marella, Vice President of Business Development, and Michael Regan, Head of Investor Relations & Data Science will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held on June 8–10, 2025, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois.

Terry Mendez, will join a panel discussion titled “The CFO, The CPA & The CEO: How To Make Your Business Financially Resilient” on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CT on the Main Stage on Floor 5 (Chicago Ballroom ABCD). The panel will explore the critical role of financial leadership, tax strategy, and capital structure in navigating the volatile cannabis market.

Safe Harbor will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact ir@SHFinancial.org .

About Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions that provide traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past decade, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $25 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning more than 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:

Mike Regan, Head of Safe Harbor Investor Relations

ir@SHFinancial.org

Safe Harbor Media Relations Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

safeharbor@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.