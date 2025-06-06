Global Value Investment Corporation Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q1 2025

MILWAUKEE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Value Investment Corporation (GVIC) announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"Q1 2025 presented a fascinating market narrative marked by significant rotation and global shifts. Success demanded adaptability, deep market understanding, and strategic positioning," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating these complex dynamics, where value sectors outperformed growth, international markets showed strength, and policy shifts created both challenges and opportunities. Their expertise in reading and responding to these evolving market conditions continues to showcase the enduring value of active management in separately managed accounts."

GVIC's recognition across multiple categories reflects the firm's disciplined approach to value investing and its ability to identify opportunities where price dislocations create long-term value potential. The awards demonstrate the effectiveness of GVIC's investment philosophy over a multi-year period that rewarded patience, disciplined fundamental analysis, and contrarian positioning.

"These awards validate our commitment to principled, value-oriented investing and our belief that rigorous fundamental analysis coupled with concentrated portfolios creates an information advantage that enables superior long-term performance," said JP Geygan, CEO and President of Global Value Investment Corporation. "In a quarter marked by significant market volatility, our strategies demonstrated resilience through disciplined security selection and our long-term investment horizon. We remain focused on building generational wealth for our clients through thoughtful capital allocation and our unwavering commitment to investing excellence."

Through PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories across more than 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

GVIC's Concentrated Equity Value Strategy (CEVS) and Total Return Value Strategy (TRVS) were named to PSN Top Guns 3-Year Category awards, meaning each strategy had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period. Below are the honors that were awarded for each strategy.

Concentrated Equity Value Strategy (CEVS):

3-Year Micro Cap Universe

3-Year US Value Universe

Total Return Value Strategy (TRVS):

3-Year US Balanced Universe



The Concentrated Equity Value Strategy focuses on capital concentration in a limited number of high-conviction equity investments, allowing GVIC's investment team to devote substantial time to understanding the determinants of long-term value realization. This approach leverages the firm's exhaustive knowledge of portfolio investments to create significant information advantages.

The Total Return Value Strategy applies value-oriented investment principles across a diversified portfolio of individual equity and corporate debt securities, and is designed to deliver long-term capital appreciation while managing risk through thoughtful asset allocation and security selection.

Both strategies reflect GVIC's belief that short-term market inefficiencies create opportunities for disciplined investors willing to arbitrage dislocations between price and intrinsic value, and that value-creating initiatives often bear fruit over periods measured in years, not quarters.

GVIC did not provide any compensation to PSN, Zephyr, or Informa Intelligence, Inc. for this ranking. The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/.

About Global Value Investment Corporation

Founded in 2007, GVIC is an investment management firm that deploys patient capital to build generational wealth. GVIC is a fundamental value manager with a long-term investment horizon that conducts intensive fundamental research to identify and invest in undervalued companies. Investment research and portfolio management services are offered to individual institutional clients through separately managed accounts and private fund investments. GVIC is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm is 100% employee owned.

For more information about GVIC and its investment strategies, please visit GVIC’s website: www.gvi-corp.com/.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online here.

Visit PSN online to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kristin Mastantuono, Marketing Director

Global Value Investment Corporation

Email: Kristin.Mastantuono@gvi-corp.com

Phone: (262) 478-0656

Legal Disclaimer:

