Houzeo Enhances Homebuying in Arkansas with Save Search and Custom Notifications

Arkansas homebuyers gain new tools to save property searches and receive instant updates as listings hit the market.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Arkansas’s 5,253 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.From historic homes in Little Rock and suburban properties in Bentonville to lakefront cabins in Hot Springs and homes for sale in Rogers , Arkansas offers a broad mix of housing options. With the introduction of the “Save Search” feature, navigating the state’s evolving real estate market has become more streamlined than ever.Buyers can now create personalized search filters, get notified the moment new listings match their criteria, and easily share those searches with friends or family. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers in Arkansas can create and store personalized search filters—covering price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, property type, and features like large lots or wraparound porches. These saved searches are stored in the user's Houzeo profile for quick access. Examples include “ homes for sale in Bella Vista with mountain views” or “3-bedroom homes under $250K in Little Rock.”- Instant Alerts: Once a custom search—such as “new construction homes near schools under $300K”—is saved, the platform automatically sends email alerts when similar listings become available in the Arkansas real estate market . Alerts can be delivered instantly, daily, or weekly, depending on the user’s notification settings.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Arkansas' best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

