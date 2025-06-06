ECB to add new reporting agents to the €STR

6 June 2025

24 new banks to be added to the euro short-term rate (€STR) reporting population as of 2 July 2025

Increase in reporting population will further support the benchmark’s robustness and representativeness

The European Central Bank (ECB), as administrator of the euro short-term rate (€STR), will expand the number of banks included in the €STR reporting population as of 2 July 2025 (reference to 1 July) by adding 24 banks to the 45 currently included in the rate’s daily calculation. The new banks were already added to the reporting population for Money Market Statistics Reporting (MMSR) on 1 July 2024, but were not included in the €STR calculation until it could be ensured that the newly reported data are of sufficiently good quality.

The expansion of the €STR sample size will improve both the robustness and the representativeness of the benchmark, which will now be supported by higher transactions volumes from a wider range of reporting institutions.

The impact on the level of the rate is expected to be limited, as the average difference observed during the testing period since July 2024 was only approximately -0.2 basis points.

The list of the new MMSR reporting banks that will be added to the €STR calculation is available on the ECB’s money market statistical reporting page.

Notes:

Please find more information about the €STR.