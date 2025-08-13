Houzeo Expands in Wisconsin with Save Search and Custom Alerts for Smarter Homebuying

Save Search gives Wisconsin buyers the tools to organize, monitor, and share their favorite property searches—all from their profile.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Wisconsin’s 21,411 home listings have long been available, buyers can now explore a broader range of properties—from lakefront cottages to suburban homes—with ease across the state and beyond.Whether it's a historic home in Madison, a lakeside cabin in the Northwoods, or modern homes for sale in Eau Claire , Houzeo offers an expansive selection of properties across Wisconsin. To enhance the home search experience, Houzeo has introduced its “Save Search” feature.This new tool lets buyers save personalized property searches, receive instant alerts when matching listings hit the market, and share those searches with agents, friends, or family—all in just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now create and save detailed property searches—filtering by price, number of beds and baths, home type, features, and more. These custom searches are saved directly to their profile. For example, one might save searches like “ homes for sale in Green Bay with a finished basement” or “2-bedroom condos in Madison under $300K.”- Instant Alerts: Once a custom search is saved—say, for “lakefront homes near Milwaukee under $400K”—buyers receive email notifications whenever similar listings appear in the Wisconsin real estate market . Alert frequency can be set to instant, daily, or weekly, keeping buyers updated without having to re-run the search manually.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Wisconsin's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

