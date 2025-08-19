Houzeo Launches ‘Save Search’ in Nevada—Real-Time Updates, Personalized Alerts, No Extra Effort

With Save Search and custom alerts, finding homes in Las Vegas, Reno, and beyond is faster and more organized.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Nevada’s 3,651 home listings have long been accessible, buyers can now explore an even wider range of properties—from city high-rises to desert escapes—quickly and seamlessly across the state and beyond.Whether it’s a sleek condo on the Las Vegas Strip, a mountain-view retreat in Reno, or upscale homes for sale in Summerlin , Houzeo offers homebuyers a wide selection in every region of Nevada. To enhance the home search experience even further, Houzeo has launched its new “Save Search” feature.With Save Search, buyers can save personalized property filters, get real-time alerts when new listings match their criteria, and share their saved searches with agents, family, or friends—all in just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers can now save any combination of search filters—like price, number of bedrooms or bathrooms, property type, and key features—and revisit them anytime from their profile. For example, a buyer might save searches such as “ homes for sale in Pahrump with acreage” or “modern 3-bedroom homes near Reno under $450K.”- Instant Alerts: If someone saves a search like “condos under $300K near Summerlin with low HOA fees,” they’ll get timely email notifications when new listings fitting that description appear in the Las Vegas housing market . Alerts can be set to arrive instantly, daily, or weekly—so buyers never miss an opportunity.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, they can access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Nevada's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

