Houzeo Introduces ‘Save Search’ and Alerts in Indiana to Elevate Home Search Experience

With saved search capabilities and live alerts, Houzeo simplifies property discovery across Indiana’s diverse real estate landscape.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Indiana’s 30,238 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.From browsing homes for sale in Butler Tarkington or searching for a lakeside retreat in Bloomington, Indiana buyers can now navigate the market more efficiently with Houzeo’s new “Save Search” feature.The tool lets users save search filters, receive real-time alerts on matching listings, and share searches easily—helping buyers stay ahead in the fast-moving Indianapolis housing market . Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Buyers in Indiana can save any combination of filters—price, bedrooms, bathrooms, property type, and must-have features like a finished basement or proximity to parks. These saved searches are available right from their Houzeo profile. For example, save searches like “ homes for sale in Crown Point ” or “4-bedroom homes under $350K in Fort Wayne.”- Instant Alerts: If a buyer saves a custom search such as “ranch-style homes under $300K near good schools,” they’ll get email notifications when new listings fitting their criteria hit the Indianapolis housing market. Alerts can be sent instantly, daily, or weekly, based on their preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Indiana's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

