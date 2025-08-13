Houzeo Launches ‘Save Search’ in Alabama—Real-Time Updates, Personalized Alerts, No Extra Effort

House hunting in Alabama just got smarter—save custom searches and get real-time updates with Houzeo’s newest feature.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Alabama’s 33,994 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.From charming bungalows in Birmingham to homes for sale in Orange Beach and family-friendly neighborhoods in Huntsville, Alabama offers something for every buyer. With Houzeo’s newly launched “Save Search” feature, navigating the state’s diverse real estate market just got easier.The feature empowers buyers to save tailored searches, receive instant alerts when new listings match their preferences, and share saved searches with their trusted circle—all with just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers in Alabama can now save tailored combinations of search filters—price, number of beds and baths, property type, and key features like large lots or updated kitchens. These custom searches are easily accessible through their Houzeo profile. For example, save searches like “ homes for sale in Athens with a fenced yard” or “3-bedroom homes under $300K in Mobile.”- Instant Alerts: Suppose a buyer saves a custom search for “new construction homes near schools in Madison under $350K.” When listings that match appear in the Huntsville housing market , they’ll receive email alerts—instantly, daily, or weekly, depending on their preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Alabama's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

