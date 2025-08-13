Houzeo Expands in Minnesota, Launches ‘Save Search’ to Simplify Home Hunting

From Rochester to St. Cloud, Houzeo’s new feature empowers Minnesota buyers to stay ahead with saved searches and real-time listing alerts.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Minnesota’s 57,551 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.Whether it’s modern condos in downtown Minneapolis, single-family homes in the suburbs of St. Paul, or homes for sale in Macalester Groveland , Houzeo connects Minnesota buyers to properties that fit every lifestyle. With the launch of the new “Save Search” feature, finding the perfect home just became even more streamlined.Buyers can now save their customized search criteria, get instant alerts when matching listings go live, and share those saved searches with friends or family in just a few clicks. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Homebuyers in Minnesota can now save any mix of search filters—think price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, property type, or must-have features like a heated garage or finished basement. These personalized searches are stored in their Houzeo profile. For instance, buyers can save searches like “homes for sale in 55416 with a walkout basement” or “4-bedroom homes for sale in Woodbury under $500K.”- Instant Alerts: Let’s say a buyer saved a custom search for “lakefront cabins under $400K in northern Minnesota.” They’ll get email alerts when matching listings pop up in the Minneapolis housing market —delivered instantly, daily, or weekly, based on their preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, buyers can access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Minnesota's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

