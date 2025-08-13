Houzeo Brings ‘Save Search’ and Custom Alerts to Illinois, Making Property Tracking Easier than Ever

Browse Homes for Sale in Lincoln Park

Houzeo’s new feature lets homebuyers save searches, get real-time updates, and receive personalized alerts, improving their home search experience.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Illinois boasts 56,000+ homes on market, the ability to explore additional listings across every corner of the state makes the search even easier.Whether you're looking for a sleek condo in downtown Chicago, a charming home in the suburban streets of Naperville, or luxurious homes for sale in Lincoln Park , Houzeo offers an extensive selection of properties across Illinois. To enhance the home-buying experience, Houzeo introduces the “Save Search” feature.Buyers can now use “Save Search” to store their ideal property searches, receive prompt alerts about new listings, and easily send their searches to friends and family with just a click. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: This new feature allows buyers to save specific search parameters such as price, neighborhood, or features like a pool or garden. For example, Illinois homebuyers can save searches like “ homes for sale in Aurora under $350K with a finished basement” or “affordable homes for sale in Bloomington near schools.”- Instant Alerts: Buyers who save searches like “homes for sale in Chicago with a pool under $350K” will receive timely email notifications when new listings that meet their criteria hit the Chicago housing market . Alerts can be customized to arrive instantly, daily, or weekly, ensuring buyers never miss the right opportunity.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Illinois' best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

