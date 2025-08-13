Houzeo Launches ‘Save Search’ and Custom Alerts in Georgia to Streamline Property Search Experience

Georgians can now save custom searches, receive real-time updates, and get personalized alerts for neighborhoods with Houzeo’s latest feature.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. Georgia has long offered 214,548 homes, allowing shoppers to browse an even broader selection across all regions effortlessly.From stylish condos in Atlanta and serene homes in Augusta to upscale homes for sale in Buckhead , Houzeo offers a diverse selection of properties across Georgia. With the 'Save Search' feature, home shoppers can effortlessly track their favorite listings.Save Search enables buyers to create personalized property searches, get real-time alerts for new listings, and easily share their searches with friends and family with just a few taps. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Georgia buyers can save searches based on criteria like price and location. For example, “ homes for sale in Athens with a backyard” or “homes for sale in Georgia under $300K.” Receive instant notifications when matching properties are listed.- Instant Alerts: Once a buyer saves a search, they’ll be notified by email when new listings match. For example, saving a search for “homes in Augusta with a pool under $500K” will send alerts when matching properties appear in the Georgia housing market . Alerts can be adjusted for instant, daily, or weekly delivery.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Georgia's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

