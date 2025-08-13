Houzeo Strengthens Its Presence in Texas With ‘Save Search’ and Custom Alerts for Easier Property Tracking

Houzeo’s new feature gives buyers the ability to save searches, receive real-time updates, and get personalized alerts, improving the home-buying experience.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. Texas has long offered 332,020 homes, but now shoppers can browse an even broader selection across all regions effortlessly.Whether its a downtown apartment in Austin, a luxury home in Dallas, or a ranch property in Lubbock, Houzeo offers a broad selection of homes for sale in River Oaks . To improve their home-buying experience, Houzeo has launched the “Save Search” feature.The “Save Search” tool empowers buyers to save tailored property searches, stay updated with immediate listing notifications, and effortlessly share their search results with their network. Using Houzeo’s Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here’s how “Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Houzeo’s “Save Search” feature allows buyers to save their ideal search criteria. Whether it's a 5-acre property in the Texas Hill Country or a condo in the heart of Fort Worth, saved searches make it easy to track exactly what you're looking for. For instance, save searches like “ Homes for sale in Fort Worth ” or “modern homes with large backyards in Austin".- Instant Alerts: Buyers who save a search can receive email alerts whenever new listings matching their criteria are posted. For example, saving a search for “homes for sale in Fort Worth under $350K with a backyard” ensures that buyers will be instantly notified when similar properties are listed in the Austin housing market . Alerts can be customized to be sent instantly, daily, or weekly.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, they can access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo’s platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The “Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Texas' best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.