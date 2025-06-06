Nurix Therapeutics to Host a Webcast Conference Call to Discuss Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) Being Presented at the 30th European Hematology Association Congress (EHA2025)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that the company will host a webcast conference call at 8:00 a.m., ET, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, to discuss new data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of bexobrutideg (NX-5948) that will be presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in Milan, Italy.

Details of the webcast and conference call are as follows:

Date and time: Thursday, June 12, 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CEST

Access details: The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the company’s website. To participate in the live conference call, the dial-in number in the U.S. is 877-346-6112. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 1- 848-280-6350. A replay of the webcast and call will be archived on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.

Details of the presentations at EHA2025:

Title: Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, demonstrates rapid and durable clinical responses in relapsed refractory CLL: updated findings from an ongoing Phase 1a Study

Presenting author: Talha Munir M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Consultant Hematologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Deputy Chair of the United Kingdom National Cancer Research Institute CLL Study Group

Session title: Poster Session 1

Session date and time: Friday, June 13 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST)

Abstract ID: PF571



Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, demonstrates rapid and durable clinical responses in relapsed refractory CLL: updated findings from an ongoing Phase 1a Study Talha Munir M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Consultant Hematologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Deputy Chair of the United Kingdom National Cancer Research Institute CLL Study Group Poster Session 1 Friday, June 13 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST) PF571 Title: Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, shows high clinical activity and tolerable safety in an ongoing Phase 1a/b study in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia

Presenting author: Dima El-Sharkawi, M.B., B.S., M.A., Ph.D., MRCP FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Sutton, UK

Session title: Poster Session 2

Session date and time: Saturday, June 14 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST)

Abstract ID: PS1883



About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, small molecule degrader of BTK. Bexobrutideg is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of preclinical stage degraders of IRAK4 and STAT6, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nurix’s intention to present and discuss new data from the bexobrutideg (NX-5948) clinical trial at and in connection with EHA2025, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended February 28, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

kfortner@nurixtx.com

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics

Kfortner@nurixtx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.