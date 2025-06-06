HydroGraph Announces New Independent Board Members with Extensive Commercial, Audit, Governance, Corporate Leadership and Public Company Expertise

New Directors Bring Decades of Experience as Company Focuses on Transition to Commercial Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”) a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene and advanced nanomaterials, today announced the appointment of two new independent directors to its Board.

President & CEO Kjirstin Breure stated: “I am pleased to welcome Tom Wilkinson and Grant Duthie as new board members. They bring operating, strategy, leadership, audit, governance and public company experience, strengthening our board with relevant experience for our current and future needs while staying true to our roots as a lean, innovation driven enterprise.

“HydroGraph is at a pivotal point in its development as we transition from development stage to commercial operations. We now have a rapidly growing pipeline of prospective customers for our industry leading graphene products across a diverse array of end markets. I want to thank Paul Cox and David Williams for their board service as we have built the Company to this point.

“The entire team at HydroGraph looks forward to working with our board members to build an exciting future as we secure our first commercial customers, build a scalable high-volume manufacturing facility and cement our position as a global leader based on the quality, consistency and performance of our products in the graphene industry,” concluded Breure.

The appointments fill vacancies due to the resignations of directors Paul Cox, effective May 30, 2025, and David Williams, effective June 4, 2025, to pursue other business interests.

Tom Wilkinson

Mr. Wilkinson is a professional advisor and consultant through his business, Coleridge Advisors, which he founded to provide M&A, cost efficiency strategies, capital acquisition and business growth advisory services. He has been a business leader and advisor for over thirty years working with diverse businesses.

Recently, Mr. Wilkinson served as Chief Financial Officer for Amelia Holdings, a privately held artificial intelligence company sold to SoundHound in 2024. He has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sonim Technologies and Cipherloc Corporation. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Xplore Technologies Corp., which was sold to Zebra Technologies. Prior to becoming the CEO of Xplore, Mr. Wilkinson served as the CFO of this international rugged tablet company. Prior to his tenure at Xplore, he served as CFO for private companies and was the co-founder and Managing Partner of PMB Helin Donovan, a multi-office regional accounting firm where he led the growth of the firm both organically and through acquisition to one of the top 200 firms in the United States. His clients included a large number of US Public Companies and international businesses.

He has both Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Texas and is a Certified Public Accountant, meeting the qualification guidelines as “financially literate” for the Canadian Stock Exchange and “audit committee financial expert” as defined by the SEC rules.

Grant Duthie

Mr. Duthie is a Partner at Garfinkle & Biderman, Barristers & Solicitors, located in Toronto. His practice primarily focuses on securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. He has experience representing private and publicly traded companies, underwriters, and dealers in both private and public offerings of debt and equity securities, as well as mergers and acquisitions. He advises clients in various industry sectors, including cannabis, life sciences, blockchain, natural resources, and financial services.

Mr. Duthie has served as counsel for numerous private placements and M&A transactions, including joint ventures, asset/share purchase and sale transactions, reverse takeovers, takeover bids, plans of arrangement, and other corporate reorganizations. He also assists companies with strategic planning and review of corporate governance policies and compliance with securities regulations and stock exchange policies.

Mr. Duthie holds a J.D. from the University of Western Ontario, where he was recognized as the Dean’s Honor List and recipient of the Law Society of Upper Canada Prize, and a member of the Canadian Bar Association, Ontario Bar Association and American Bar Association.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: closing of the Offering; anticipated use of proceeds; expected closing date of the Offering; payment of finder’s fees; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; the statements in regard to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

CONTACTS:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

kjirstin.breure@hydrograph.com

