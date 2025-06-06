Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) Controller Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR Through 2035

Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) Controller Market

Resilience in electrical systems, increasing power outages, and growing reliance on automation are powering the ATS controller market forward.

INDORE, INDIA, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) Controller Market was valued at $881.7 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply in critical infrastructure such as hospitals, data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings drives the market’s expansion. Automatic transfer switch controllers are significant for automatically switching power between mains and generators during grid failure to ensure business safety and continuity.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @The rise in natural disasters, aging power infrastructure, and growing remote workspaces has surged the demand for strong backup power systems. As companies worldwide upgrade their power distribution networks, they are increasingly embracing smart ATS controllers that include features such as remote monitoring, IoT connectivity, and predictive diagnostics. Additionally, government regulations in various geographies to support compliance with backup power requirements for healthcare, telecommunication, and data management applications are driving the adoption of ATS controllers substantially. The adoption of current controller technologies supports real-time fault detection and load control, thus making them essential for mission-critical applications.Market TrendsIncreasing Need for Reliable Energy InfrastructureThe constant need to create and have a stable power supply is stimulating demand in the ATS controller market. This pattern of creating reliable power supply infrastructure is encouraged by the increasing reliance of key infrastructure on continuous power supply, the economic costs of power loss, and the increased growth in urbanization & electrification. Apart from this, growing concern towards developing robust energy infrastructure has encouraged investment & activities in the evolving projects that include automated technologies such as backup power systems and automatic transfer switches within the energy infrastructure. For instance, in August 2024, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced almost $2 billion for 8 projects in the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program to harden the power grid against severe weather, decrease costs, and build more capacity for increasing energy demands. Among them, DOE is supporting Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative and Southern Illinois Power Cooperative in constructing looped transmission feeds to 10 substations in seven states in Indiana and Illinois. These improvements will make the grid more resilient by minimizing weather-related outages and offering backup connections to improve reliability for the local communities. These increasing endeavors are likely to extend rising energy needs and continuous power supply demands, favoring the use of ATS & ATS controllers in the future.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/automatic-transfer-switch-controller-market Compact ATS Becoming PopularThe trend towards miniaturization is likely to improve the automatic transfer switch market. To capture opportunities from this trend, most of the manufacturers are heavily spending on research and development efforts to come up with compact ATS with higher efficiency. Smaller ATSs are finding widespread use in the residential sector due to high space costs. For instance, in September 2024, SOCOMEC Group S.A. released compact automatic transfer switches in India. This innovation, ATyS a M pre-programmed automatic transfer switching equipment (ATSE), is primarily focusing on residential and commercial applications such as luxury residential complexes, high-rise buildings, and hospital facilities.Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific Dominates the Global ATS Controller MarketAsia-Pacific leads the ATS controller market, contributed by growth in energy demand and infrastructure related to it at a fast pace, growth of critical infrastructure with backup power supply solutions installed, government towards deploying smart and automation-capable devices in energy projects, and cost-efficient manufacturing and extensive availability of smart and IoT-capable devices in the region. In addition, the regional focus on implementing energy-efficient, automated, and resilient infrastructure elements throughout the energy supply chain, accompanied by significantly growing energy demand, is expected to be the key driver for regional ATS controller market growth. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Southeast Asia is a fast-developing region and a key force behind worldwide energy trends. Regional energy demand is anticipated to increase significantly in the coming decades, and add over 25% of the global increase in energy demand from currently to 2035 in the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS). This represents a steep rise from the 11% global demand growth the region covered since 2010. Strong economic growth, population growth, and Southeast Asia's key position as a global manufacturing and industrial base drive the increase in energy demand.North America Commands Huge Market ShareThe North America automatic transfer switch market is poised to hold a significant share during the forecast period. The robust presence of data centers and the telecom industry, massive energy demand, automation trend, and the presence of major players are driving the sales of automatic transfer switches. The widespread adoption of smart home ecosystems is directly fueling the demand for automatic transfer switches, both in the United States and Canada. For instance, in the United States, the fast-growing data center facilities are driving the automatic transfer switch sales. The increasing new network infrastructure programs are creating profitable opportunities for the automatic transfer switch market. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that data centers consume 2.0% of total energy. The same source indicates that due to increased usage of information technology, the data center and server energy are forecasted to expand.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/automatic-transfer-switch-controller-market Market Players OutlookSome of the prominent players in the automatic transfer switch controller market are ABB Ltd., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric, among others, among others. The market players are continuously looking to expand their business and develop new products by employing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to remain competitive in the market.Recent Developments• In June 2024, Nature's Generator launched its first, a 125-amp 24-space / 48-circuit automatic transfer switch ATS. This ATS solution works on the company's generators and most of the other solar generators.• In April 2024, RUSSELL Electric, Siemens launched the RTS-30 Series ATS, designed for water and wastewater treatment plants. These switches offer improved reliability and performance with a smooth power transition during outages. The RTS-30 Series addresses the industry's demand for reliable, efficient power backup solutions in critical infrastructure, maintaining operational constantly.Some of the Key Companies in the Automatic Transfer Switch Controller Market Include-• ABB Ltd.• Camsco Electric• ComAp a.s.• Cummins Inc.• DATAKOM ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING A.S• Discovery Energy, LLC (Konhler Energy)• Deep Sea Electronics Ltd• DEIF A/S• Eaton Corp. plc• EMKO ELEKTRONIK A.S.• ETI d.o.o• Generac Power Systems, Inc.• JIANGSU AISIKAI ELECTRIC CO.,LTD• KUTAI ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY CO., LTD.• LOVATO Electric S.p.A.• S. & A.S. Co. Ltd• Schneider Electric SE• Siemens AG• SmartGen-America• SOCOMEC GroupAutomatic Transfer Switch Controller Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Automatic Transfer Switch Controller Market by Type• Open Transition• Closed Transition• Delayed TransitionGlobal Automatic Transfer Switch Controller Market by Switching Mechanism• Contactor• CircuitGlobal Automatic Transfer Switch Controller Market by Ampere• <= 400 Amp• 401 Amp to 1600 Amp• > 1600 AmpGlobal Automatic Transfer Switch Controller Market by Application• Emergency Systems• Legally Required Systems• Critical Operations Power Systems• Optional Standby SystemsRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Others)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/automatic-transfer-switch-controller-market

