Biobased Propylene Glycol Market to Reach USD 7,956.5 Million by 2035, Growing at 4.8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2035, U.S. biobased propylene glycol sales will hit USD 952.0 million, driven by 6.0% CAGR and rising demand for sustainable personal care products.

The biobased propylene glycol market is gaining strong momentum as industries seek sustainable, low-carbon alternatives positioning it as a key driver of the green chemistry transition.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global biobased propylene glycol market is set for steady growth, with sales expected to rise from USD 4,978.6 million in 2025 to USD 7,956.5 million by 2035. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives across various industries.With industries around the world pivoting to low-carbon alternatives, biobased propylene glycol is emerging as a vital ingredient in various applications ranging from cosmetics and personal care to pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial manufacturing.Request Sample Report and Stay Ahead in Your Industry! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-153 Industrial Applications ExpandBeyond consumer-facing sectors, biobased propylene glycol is increasingly used in industrial settings. It acts as a base fluid in hydraulic systems, deicing solutions, and heat transfer fluids, especially in regions that are adopting greener infrastructure. Its favorable safety profile and reduced environmental impact make it a suitable replacement for traditional glycols in closed-loop systems.In the construction and automotive industries, bio-PG is used in anti-freeze formulations, sealants, adhesives, and coatings. The chemical’s thermal stability and low toxicity levels make it ideal for high-performance applications that require regulatory compliance with environmental safety standards.The textile and plastic industries are also witnessing increased uptake of biobased propylene glycol, particularly in manufacturing polyester resins and plasticizers. This reflects a broader industry trend toward renewable chemicals that maintain product integrity while reducing ecological harm.Regional InsightsNorth America and Europe currently lead the global biobased propylene glycol market, driven by a combination of stringent environmental regulations, corporate sustainability initiatives, and consumer awareness. In the United States, government support for biobased product development and the rising popularity of clean-label products are providing significant impetus to market growth.In Europe, the push for carbon neutrality and the Green Deal initiatives are motivating manufacturers to switch to renewable chemical solutions. Bio-PG producers are also benefiting from increasing collaboration with the automotive and cosmetics sectors, which are under pressure to meet eco-design and emissions targets.Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market, thanks to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and an expanding middle-class population seeking safer consumer products. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are witnessing rising demand for biobased solutions in food, personal care, and packaging industries.Dive Deep into the Full Report for a Complete Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-biobased-propylene-glycol-market Key Players of the Industry• Cargill, Incorporated• Dow Inc.• BASF SE• ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)• LyondellBasell Industries• Huntsman Corporation• Repsol S.A.• SK Global Chemical• P&G Chemicals• GLOBAL BioChem Technology GroupSustainability Drives Market MomentumAs global attention intensifies around climate change, carbon reduction, and circular economy principles, the importance of renewable chemicals like biobased propylene glycol cannot be overstated. The material’s ability to match the performance of its petrochemical counterpart while offering significant environmental benefits positions it as a future-ready solution.End users across industries are increasingly including biobased propylene glycol in their procurement strategies to meet consumer expectations, comply with evolving regulations, and demonstrate corporate social responsibility. From eco-friendly moisturizers and clean-label food additives to sustainable automotive fluids and industrial applications, bio-PG’s footprint is growing rapidly.Navigating the Polymers and Plastics Sector: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/polymers-and-plastics Key SegmentationBy Source:In terms of Sources, the industry is divided into Corn-Based, Sugarcane-Based, Soy-Based, and Others.By Application:In terms of Application, the industry is divided into Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Automotive and Industrial Coolants, Adhesives and Sealants, Deicing Fluids, and Others.Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsPolypropylene Random Copolymers Market Outlook: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polypropylene-random-copolymers-market PP Homopolymer Market Demand: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pp-homopolymer-market Polyurethane Foam Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyurethane-foam-market Acrylic styrene acrylonitrile resin Market Value: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile-resin-market Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Forecast: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-polyvinylidene-fluoride-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 