San Diego Collision Experts Advance EV and Luxury Repair Standards

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amato’s Auto Body , a collision center with more than 40 years of experience in structural and cosmetic vehicle repair, continues to lead in certified service solutions for luxury and electric vehicles in San Diego. With 18 factory certifications, including Tesla, Audi, Lucid, and Maserati, the shop reinforces its position as a regional authority in high-precision automotive restoration.The repair center delivers integrated services ranging from paintless dent removal and auto paint repair to advanced bumper repair and calibrated structural realignment. Its facility supports a full-service collision center, backed by manufacturer standards and a focus on preserving the safety and design integrity of each vehicle.As electric vehicles become more prevalent in the Southern California market, Amato’s remains responsive to evolving repair requirements. The team maintains the latest tooling and follows OEM repair protocols to ensure consistent results for newer models, including EVs requiring non-invasive techniques.Amato’s Auto Body continues to provide certified Tesla repair and auto painting services through its facility located on Sorrento Valley Boulevard. Appointments are available Monday through Friday during standard business hours.About Amato’s Auto Body: Amato’s Auto Body is a trusted collision repair facility based in San Diego, CA. With deep roots in the automotive service industry, the shop is known for its certified workmanship, technical depth, and ongoing commitment to high-performance repair solutions for premium and electric vehicles.

