Stuart's Paint & Body Expands North Texas Presence with New Grapevine Repair Center

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuart’s Paint & Body has confirmed plans to open a second location in Grapevine, TX, in Fall 2025. With more than 40 years of experience serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company continues its growth by expanding access to its full-service collision center capabilities and customer-focused automotive care.This new facility aims to meet increasing demand for certified auto body repair, paintless dent repair , and auto painting services. The Grapevine location will also feature in-house installation of paint protection film using custom-cut methods applied in a designated clean room, further enhancing the company’s offerings for high-end and daily driver vehicles alike.Stuart’s Paint & Body is known for handling both unibody and full-frame repairs, including structural and aluminum damage. Technicians follow I-CAR Platinum and ASE Certified protocols to restore each vehicle to manufacturer specifications with precision. The addition of Grapevine will bring these trusted services to a wider North Texas clientele.In addition to traditional repair work, the new location will offer dedicated space for paintless dent repair and advanced detailing options. By expanding operations while preserving its reputation for quality, Stuart’s Paint & Body reinforces its position as a reliable name in the automotive repair sector.About Stuart’s Paint & Body : Stuart’s Paint & Body is a respected collision repair provider based in Plano, TX. Established in 1983, the business is recognized for its technical expertise, thoughtful craftsmanship, and commitment to client satisfaction. Certified by major manufacturers and accredited by the BBB, the company serves as a trusted repair resource throughout the region.

