‘The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune’ Draws 25,000+ in Tokyo – Osaka Tour Also Confirmed

CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune -“The Ghost in the Shell ” and The Path of Creation-’ Draws Over 25,000 Visitors in Tokyo — Osaka Tour Confirmed for This Fall‘The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune -“The Ghost in the Shell” and The Path of Creation-’ marks the first large-scale retrospective of legendary manga artist Shirow Masamune, who pioneered the cyberpunk genre through iconic works such as Ghost in the Shell, Appleseed, and Dominion. Renowned for his intricate line work, futuristic vision, and philosophical depth, Shirow’s artistic influence extends far beyond manga and anime, leaving a significant mark on global science fiction, gaming, and cinema.Now on view at the Setagaya Literary Museum in Tokyo, this exhibition offers an unprecedented deep dive into Shirow’s creative world. Developed over the course of nearly three years, the exhibition features more than 440 carefully curated pieces from the artist’s private archives. These include over 300 original drawings, hand-drawn manga manuscripts, high-resolution digital printouts, previously unreleased sketches and concept materials, as well as his personal books and studio tools—offering rare insight into Shirow’s creative process.The exhibition is organized into themed zones based on Shirow’s most iconic works and recurring motifs, such as cybernetic evolution, individual consciousness, information society, and urban infrastructure. The immersive exhibition space was designed by TORAFU ARCHITECTS, while graphic design was led by Kei Sakawaki and Hiroaki Tobitaka—together creating a multisensory experience that brings Shirow’s vision to life.Since its opening on April 12, 2025, the Tokyo exhibition has drawn over 25,000 visitors and continues to generate strong interest from both long-time fans and newcomers alike. It has been praised not only as a showcase of Shirow’s work, but as a cultural event that transcends the boundaries of manga and anime.A wide range of exclusive merchandise is also available at the venue, including art prints, apparel, stationery, figures, and books. Many of these items have become social media sensations, with some selling out early in the exhibition period due to high demand.In response to the overwhelming success of the Tokyo run, the exhibition is set to travel to Osaka this fall. It will be held at the 14th floor PARCO GALLERY in Shinsaibashi PARCO, from September 5 to October 5, 2025. The Osaka edition will feature a newly reimagined spatial layout tailored to the venue. While the Tokyo exhibition focused on original artworks, the Osaka version will primarily showcase high-resolution reproductions to ensure the preservation of the original materials.Additionally, brand-new, Osaka-exclusive merchandise will be available, making the Osaka stop a must-visit for both those who missed the Tokyo edition and returning fans eager for a refreshed experience.

