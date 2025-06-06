Government provides update on the 2025/26 Budget process

Government welcomes Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance approval of the fiscal framework and revenue proposals that underpin the 2025 Budget. This ultimately enables the work of government to continue unabated. The South African government remains committed to a transparent and accountable budget process that aligns spending with national priorities, addresses socio-economic challenges, and ensures fiscal sustainability.

Following the budget revision process, Parliament will now consider the revised Fiscal Framework on 11 June 2025. Subject to fiscal framework adoption, Cabinet members are required to table adjusted strategic and annual performance plans by close of business on 13 June 2025.

Government remains focused on responsible fiscal management, improved service delivery, and tackling unemployment and inequality. Every rand allocated in the budget must translate into measurable impact in the lives of citizens. The mechanisms of governance remain firmly in place throughout this process, ensuring continuity and stability as the country progresses through each phase of the budget cycle.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

#GovZAUpdates