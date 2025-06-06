Rental Supply Inc. Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Equipment Rental Companies in North America

Rental Supply Inc. was named a top-growing North American rental company by Rental Management for 2025.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental Supply Inc. is proud to announce its selection as one of the fastest-growing equipment rental companies in North America, according to Rental Management magazine’s 2025 Market Movers list.

This annual recognition highlights equipment rental companies that achieved the highest percentage growth in rental revenue between 2022 and 2024. Rental Supply Inc. earned a place on this prestigious list through exceptional performance, innovation, and a customer-first approach during a period of economic and industry-wide transformation.

Now in its third year, the Rental Management Market Movers list honors companies across North America that demonstrate ingenuity and determination in driving significant revenue growth. The list is compiled from companies that submitted financial results for consideration and is divided into two categories: companies with annual rental revenue of less than $10 million and those exceeding $10 million.

“We are incredibly honored to be named among the fastest-growing rental companies in North America,” said Mark Whitesell, President of Rental Supply Inc. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work of our entire team and our ongoing commitment to providing top-quality equipment and service to our customers across the Triad region. Our growth is driven by a deep belief in investing in our people, embracing innovation, and staying focused on the evolving needs of our industry.”

As the equipment rental market continues to evolve, Rental Supply Inc. remains committed to expanding its reach, optimizing its fleet, and delivering value-added services that help customers succeed in construction, industrial, and commercial projects of all sizes.

About Rental Supply Inc.

Rental Supply Inc. is a leading high-quality rental equipment and supplies provider based in Greensboro, NC. Over the last 28 years, the company has built a solid reputation for offering reliable products and exceptional customer service. With a diverse range of rental options, Rental Supply Inc. is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of its customers in various industries.

