Belvoria and SILQ Announce Strategic Collaboration for Regional Growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belvoria and SILQ have entered into a strategic collaboration in Dubai to expand regional trade and accelerate access across high-growth markets. The partnership enables infrastructure sharing between the two companies—enhancing scale, deepening reach, and building a more agile and digitally connected supply chain.Belvoria is a UAE-based investment and operating group with a focus on sectors including lifestyle, logistics, and consumer goods. Its flagship subsidiary, Agrani Trading, is among Asia’s most established FMCG distribution businesses. SILQ is a regional trade infrastructure platform operating across the Gulf and Emerging Asia. The collaboration will support Agrani’s evolution from a legacy FMCG distributor into a future-focused ecosystem, enabled by SILQ’s tech-first approach.“This partnership reflects the convergence of traditional distribution strength and advanced commerce infrastructure,” said Dr. Sakib M Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Belvoria and Managing Director of Agrani. “Together, we aim to build a smarter, faster, and more connected supply chain for the region.”“As we build out the next-generation supply chain for the Gulf–Asia corridor, collaborations like this allow us to combine local depth with platform-scale efficiency,” said Afeef Zaman, Founder and Group CEO of SILQ.This partnership underscores a shared vision to modernize regional trade by integrating physical infrastructure with digital capabilities—positioning both companies to lead in the transformation of supply chains across the Gulf–Asia corridor.About BelvoriaBelvoria is a Dubai-based investment and operating group with a focus on high-growth sectors including lifestyle, logistics, and consumer goods. Its core subsidiary, Agrani Trading, is one of Asia's most prominent FMCG distribution companies.About SILQSILQ is a platform dedicated to bridging economies and empowering businesses to trade, grow, and navigate new frontiers. By enabling seamless commerce, logistics, and finance, SILQ unlocks opportunities in emerging economies, fueling ambitions and redefining global trade.For more information on SILQ, visit: https://www.SILQ.net

