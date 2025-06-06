Prept Bridges Boutique Style and Tech to Elevate & Personalize The Shopping Experience

Prept empowers boutiques with smart styling tech, blending personal service and innovation to redefine the future of personalized fashion retail.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prept, a next-generation personal styling platform, is making bold strides in the boutique fashion space with the official launch of its personalized styling technology. Designed to meet the needs of today’s modern shopper and retail teams, Prept helps women feel effortlessly stylish while giving boutique stores the tools to thrive in an increasingly digital and convenience-driven retail environment.

After years of hands-on development and collaboration with boutique partners nationwide, Prept has emerged with a powerful solution that blends advanced technology with the art of personal styling—redefining how local fashion is delivered, discovered, and enjoyed.

Elevating Style with Purpose

Since its founding in 2020, Prept has focused on reimagining personal styling for the modern woman. By building its platform alongside boutique owners and their customers, the company has created a seamless experience that enhances human expertise with smart, scalable tools.

“Personal styling is no longer a luxury—it’s a strategic advantage,” said Nicole Boyd, Founder & CEO of Prept. “We’ve worked closely with female consumers & boutiques to ensure our platform is intuitive, effective, and aligned with how women actually shop. Their input has been invaluable, and we’re proud to now offer a solution that delivers real impact..”

Enabling Boutiques to Compete and Thrive

Prept’s Personal Styling Solution allows independent boutiques to offer high-value, personalized service once reserved for major retail chains. With curated product recommendations and smart styling tools, boutique staff can engage customers more effectively, increase average order value, and build stronger long-term relationships.

A Seamless, Omnichannel Experience

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Prept bridges the gap between online and in-store shopping. The platform enables boutiques to offer cohesive, personalized service whether customers are browsing from home, chatting with a stylist, or visiting in person. It’s a flexible, modern approach that supports customer engagement across every touchpoint.

Platform Highlights

- Personalized styling support to help women feel confident in their everyday style

- Streamlined tools for boutique teams to deliver creative, high-touch service

- Stronger customer engagement that leads to greater loyalty and retention

- Data-informed recommendations that increase both conversion rates and average spend

A Vision for the Future

As the retail landscape grows more competitive, Prept is giving boutiques the edge they need to stand out. Rather than competing on convenience or pricing alone, boutiques using Prept are positioned to offer something deeper—style, connection, and a truly personalized shopping experience.

About Prept

Founded by Nicole Boyd, Prept is a women-focused style and shopping platform dedicated to empowering boutique fashion stores and their customers. By blending innovative technology with a deep understanding of women’s style needs, Prept has become a leader in the evolution of personal styling.

