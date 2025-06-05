ByteBrain Launches MEDRAIL: AI System to Accelerate and Safeguard Clinical Trials

ByteBrain launches MEDRAIL, an AI-powered platform designed to support faster, safer, and more compliant clinical trials across the pharmaceutical industry

Sheridan, Wyoming, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ByteBrain LLC, an emerging AI research and consulting firm , has announced the launch of MEDRAIL, an intelligent platform designed to help pharmaceutical companies run faster, safer, and more adaptive clinical trials.







MEDRAIL, short for MEDical Reinforcement-based Agentic Intelligence for Lifesciences, brings together the power of artificial intelligence and advanced compliance automation to modernize the clinical trial process. The company has filed for a U.S. patent under the USPTO’s Track One program to fast-track protection of the platform’s novel technology.







“Clinical trials are often slow, costly, and difficult to manage, especially in fast-evolving medical landscapes,” said Priyanshu Sharma, Co-Founder of ByteBrain. “MEDRAIL helps organizations react to safety data faster, reduce manual errors, and stay compliant with global regulatory standards.”

A Smarter Way to Run Clinical Trials

MEDRAIL uses a team of specialized AI agents, each trained to handle tasks like patient recruitment, protocol monitoring, safety surveillance, and documentation compliance. These agents work together in real time, adjusting to trial data and new regulatory guidelines as they emerge.



“What makes MEDRAIL unique is its built-in safety verification and explainability,” added Priyanshi Bhatnagar, Co-Founder. “Every protocol change, every recommendation, it's backed by formal logic, transparent reasoning, and a full audit trail.”

Key Benefits of MEDRAIL:

Faster protocol design and amendments





Early detection of safety issues using AI





Built-in compliance with FDA, HIPAA, and ICH-GCP standards





Automated documentation with complete audit logs





Seamless integration with existing clinical workflows





Why It Matters

Clinical trials can cost up to $3 billion per approved drug and take more than a decade to complete. ByteBrain believes that smarter, AI-assisted trial systems can cut that time significantly, potentially saving millions and accelerating time-to-market for life-saving therapies.

The platform was developed with input from clinical research experts across pharma, academic medical centers, and regulatory affairs. Initial feedback has been positive, with ByteBrain preparing to release technical papers and pilot studies in the coming months.

About ByteBrain

ByteBrain LLC is a research-first AI company specializing in complex, regulated industries . Based in the U.S., it combines consulting services with the development of advanced IP in healthcare, finance, and enterprise AI systems. MEDRAIL is the firm’s flagship healthtech innovation and part of its broader mission to build human-centered, compliance-ready AI solutions.



