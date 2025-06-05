Aura Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to release its 5th Annual Sustainability Report showcasing the Company’s progress in promoting safety, responsibility, sustainability, and innovation. This year’s report highlights the Company’s strategic efforts across eight core environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) pillars. Prepared accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the report ensures clear and transparent disclosure of Aura’s financial, environmental, and social performance. The full report can be found Sustainability - Aura Minerals on Aura’s website.

2024 Sustainability Report Highlights

Driving Digital Transformation: Strengthened data and cybersecurity infrastructure to enable a connected AI-driven future. Almas and Borborema, are now fully integrated with Aura Analytics, a corporate business intelligence platform with 40K+ monthly accesses and 4M+ records.

Strengthened data and cybersecurity infrastructure to enable a connected AI-driven future. Almas and Borborema, are now fully integrated with Aura Analytics, a corporate business intelligence platform with 40K+ monthly accesses and 4M+ records. Empowering Neighboring Communities: Invested R$6.1 million in targeted economic and social development initiatives to create lasting regional impact. Projects include water supply improvements at Minosa and free medical care at Aranzazu.

Invested R$6.1 million in targeted economic and social development initiatives to create lasting regional impact. Projects include water supply improvements at Minosa and free medical care at Aranzazu. GHG Protocol : Aura reassessed the emissions inventories of our units between 2020 and 2024, based on the guidelines of the GHG Protocol, with the aim of enhancing our management strategy on this topic.

: Aura reassessed the emissions inventories of our units between 2020 and 2024, based on the guidelines of the GHG Protocol, with the aim of enhancing our management strategy on this topic. Achieved a strong safety milestone with Zero Lost Time Incidents in Borborema construction and only one lost time incident across all operations, highlighting a culture of safety excellence.

and only one lost time incident across all operations, highlighting a culture of safety excellence. Strengthening ESG Leadership: Successfully completed compliance with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles and the Conflict Free Gold Standards, established by the World Gold Council, and Empresa Socialmente Responsable seal in Honduras and Mexico for the second year running, reaffirming commitment to responsible mining and global sustainability standards.

Successfully completed compliance with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles and the Conflict Free Gold Standards, established by the World Gold Council, and Empresa Socialmente Responsable seal in Honduras and Mexico for the second year running, reaffirming commitment to responsible mining and global sustainability standards. Boosted Local Economies Through Procurement: Stimulated regional economic growth by sourcing an average of 40% of purchases from local suppliers, creating shared value and strengthening supply chains.

Stimulated regional economic growth by sourcing an average of 40% of purchases from local suppliers, creating shared value and strengthening supply chains. Recognized for Diversity: Honored for the second consecutive year by Conexão Salto Alto for advancing gender equity and supporting female talent at our Apoena unit.

Honored for the second consecutive year by Conexão Salto Alto for advancing gender equity and supporting female talent at our Apoena unit. GPTW: Aura conducted our first organizational climate survey across all our units, using the Great Place to Work (GPTW) methodology. With a 78% favourability score, we earned the GPTW certification for all the units where we operate.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President & CEO commented, "It is with great honor that we reflect on the execution of the vision we set out in 2018, from implementing our Aura 360 culture to now seeing its results across sustainability, operational excellence, and financial growth. In 2024, Aura solidified its trajectory of sustainable growth, increasing production from 236,000 to 267,000 gold equivalent ounces, driven by operational excellence at Almas and Minosa, and strategic expansions like Borborema and the acquisition of Bluestone Resources. Committed to ESG principles, we achieved a 90% adherence to the World Gold Council’s Responsible Mining Principles, implemented innovative environmental practices such as grey water treatment at Borborema, and maintained an exemplary safety record with only one lost-time accident in 24 months. Our Aura 360 culture, recognized by Great Place to Work certifications across all operations, fosters diversity, continuous training, and community development, ensuring a positive legacy through responsible mining

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, and Borborema gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates,” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. - 6 - Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, volatility in the prices of gold, copper and certain other commodities, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations ri@auraminerals.com www.auraminerals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.