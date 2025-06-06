Censitech Rebrands to Woodland Hills Cyber IT Specialists: A Commitment to Business IT Excellence

Woodland Hills Cyber IT Specialists Cybersecurity Symbolism

Woodland Hills Cyber IT turns IT headaches into business advantages with expert support, strategy, and security—keeping your company agile and protected.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censitech Rebrands as Woodland Hills Cyber IT Specialists, Signaling Growth and Local CommitmentCensitech, a longstanding provider of IT solutions in Southern California, today announced a strategic rebrand to Woodland Hills Cyber IT Specialists, a move that reflects its evolving focus on cybersecurity, scalable IT operations, and community-driven service for small to mid-sized businesses in the Greater Los Angeles area.The name change is part of a broader brand evolution aimed at better aligning the company’s identity with its expanding suite of services and its deep roots in the Woodland Hills community. Founded by a third-generation Angeleno, the firm remains committed to its core values of responsiveness, innovation, and local reliability—principles that have guided its work for over a decade.“This rebrand is more than a name change—it’s a reaffirmation of who we are and who we serve,” said the company’s founder. “We’re proud to be local, and we’re even prouder to help local businesses thrive in an increasingly complex digital world.”Expanded Services, Elevated MissionWoodland Hills Cyber IT Specialists offers a full spectrum of IT services designed to support the growth, resilience, and security of businesses across industries.With this rebrand, Woodland Hills Cyber IT Specialists is doubling down on its mission to be the most trusted IT ally for local businesses, providing white-glove service with a personal touch.“Technology should drive businesses forward, not hold them back,” the founder added. “Our role is to eliminate the noise, protect what matters, and empower our clients to scale confidently.”About Woodland Hills Cyber IT SpecialistsFormerly known as Censitech, Woodland Hills Cyber IT Specialists delivers enterprise-grade IT solutions tailored for small and mid-sized organizations. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, infrastructure, and digital transformation, the company is headquartered in Woodland Hills and proudly serves the greater Los Angeles region.

