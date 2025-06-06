Submit Release
Intel and Laplink Software, Inc. Highlight Automated PC Refresh as a Game-Changer for Overburdened IT Teams

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As IT departments face mounting pressure to support hybrid workforces, manage outdated hardware, and navigate tightening budgets, Intel is spotlighting a strategic solution in its newly released solution brief: “How Automated PC Refresh Projects Save Time and Money for Overburdened IT Organizations.”

The brief highlights Laplink’s PCmover Enterprise as a powerful automation tool that helps IT teams drastically reduce the time, cost, and complexity of PC refresh projects.

Key Benefits of Automated PC Refresh Projects

Time savings: Automated deployments can cut migration time by up to 75%, allowing IT teams to scale operations quickly and efficiently.

Cost reduction: Organizations can save $300 or more per PC migrated, thanks to reduced labor and downtime.

Improved user experience: End users experience faster setups and less disruption, which is critical in today’s hybrid work environments.

Intel’s brief also presents real-world case studies where PCmover Enterprise enabled companies to complete major hardware refreshes faster and more economically, without sacrificing quality or user satisfaction.

A Timely Shift Ahead of Windows 10 End-of-Life

With Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, the urgency to transition to Windows 11 is growing. Intel’s brief positions automation not just as a convenience, but a necessity during this pivotal time for enterprise IT.

Automating PC refresh cycles is about more than reducing workload - it’s about building long-term resilience and agility into IT operations.

Availability

IT professionals can access a free, fully functional copy of PCmover Enterprise at https://enterprise.laplink.com.

