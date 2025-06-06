Intel and Laplink Software, Inc. Highlight Automated PC Refresh as a Game-Changer for Overburdened IT Teams

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As IT departments face mounting pressure to support hybrid workforces, manage outdated hardware, and navigate tightening budgets, Intel is spotlighting a strategic solution in its newly released solution brief : “How Automated PC Refresh Projects Save Time and Money for Overburdened IT Organizations.”The brief highlights Laplink’s PCmover Enterprise as a powerful automation tool that helps IT teams drastically reduce the time, cost, and complexity of PC refresh projects.Key Benefits of Automated PC Refresh ProjectsTime savings: Automated deployments can cut migration time by up to 75%, allowing IT teams to scale operations quickly and efficiently.Cost reduction: Organizations can save $300 or more per PC migrated, thanks to reduced labor and downtime.Improved user experience: End users experience faster setups and less disruption, which is critical in today’s hybrid work environments.Intel’s brief also presents real-world case studies where PCmover Enterprise enabled companies to complete major hardware refreshes faster and more economically, without sacrificing quality or user satisfaction.A Timely Shift Ahead of Windows 10 End-of-LifeWith Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, the urgency to transition to Windows 11 is growing. Intel’s brief positions automation not just as a convenience, but a necessity during this pivotal time for enterprise IT.Automating PC refresh cycles is about more than reducing workload - it’s about building long-term resilience and agility into IT operations.AvailabilityIT professionals can access a free, fully functional copy of PCmover Enterprise at https://enterprise.laplink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.