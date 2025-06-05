Dr. Cockrell Joins Cutting-Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic in Nashville

Nashville-Davidson, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee -

Cutting-Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic, led by podiatrists Dr. David Farnen and Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, along with nurse practitioner Morgan Hubble and physician assistant Rojin Abdullah, announced the addition of Dr. Gary Cockrell to its expanding and highly skilled medical staff. With convenient locations in Nashville and Brentwood, the practice continues its mission to provide advanced, comprehensive foot and ankle care to patients throughout the greater Middle Tennessee region.

Dr. Cockrell brings more than 32 years of experience in podiatric medicine and surgery, making him one of the most seasoned specialists in the entire region. He is board-certified in foot and ankle surgery and holds diplomate status from the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, underscoring his advanced surgical expertise.

A native of Virginia, Dr. Cockrell earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science from Virginia Tech in 1979, with a minor in biology. He received his doctor of podiatric medicine degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco in 1988. Following medical school, he completed a rigorous podiatric surgical residency at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis-Georgetown, Tennessee, further honing his surgical skills and clinical expertise.

Throughout his career, Dr. Cockrell has been recognized for clinical excellence and strong professional leadership. He received the Harry Casson Award for Outstanding Achievement, a notable honor in podiatry. He is also an active member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Since 1995, Dr. Cockrell has served continuously on the Tennessee Podiatric Medical Association (TPMA) executive board, holding key roles including scientific chair, treasurer, secretary, vice president and president. He served two consecutive terms as TPMA president from 2001 to 2003, helping guide statewide initiatives to advance podiatric care and improve patient outcomes.

In 2015, Dr. Cockrell became the first surgeon in Tennessee to use the Merete Medical Metafix PlantarMax tension-side fixation plate, a German-engineered device designed to improve surgical outcomes in bunion and plantar plate repairs. This innovative technology reflects his commitment to surgical advancements that promote better recovery and positive results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cockrell to our care team," said Dr. David Farnen, co-owner of Cutting-Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic. "His extensive experience, surgical innovation and patient-centered approach align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional care to every patient."

Dr. Cockrell is accepting new patients at both the Nashville and Brentwood clinics. He specializes in diabetic foot care, wound healing, sports injuries and advanced surgical interventions for complex foot and ankle conditions. His expertise ensures patients receive the highest standard of care for both routine and challenging foot health issues.

Cutting-Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic is known for its use of advanced diagnostic tools and personalized podiatry treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. The clinic offers a broad range of services, including minimally invasive procedures, regenerative medicine and custom orthotics. The collaborative team remains committed to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care in a welcoming, compassionate environment.

Beyond treatment, the clinic emphasizes patient education about foot and ankle health, empowering individuals with knowledge about prevention, maintenance and treatment options. This holistic approach promotes improved mobility, reduces pain and improves overall quality of life. Whether addressing chronic conditions or acute injuries, the team guides patients every step of the way with expertise and compassion.

Cutting-Edge Foot And Ankle Clinic

Nashville Location:

3443 Dickerson Pike, Suite 740

Nashville, TN 37207

Brentwood Location:

1001 Healthpark Drive, Suite 330

Brentwood, TN

Phone: (615) 866-9639

Website: www.cefootandankle.com

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

About Cutting-Edge Foot And Ankle Clinic:

Founded by Dr. David Farnen and Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, Cutting-Edge Foot And Ankle Clinic is a leading podiatric practice serving the Middle Tennessee area with locations in Nashville and Brentwood. The practice features a comprehensive team of healthcare providers including Morgan Hubble, MP and Rojin Abdullah, PA, delivering innovative and comprehensive foot and ankle care using the latest medical technologies and treatment approaches.

