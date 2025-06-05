PABCO® Gypsum Releases New 2025 Sound Design Guide, Reinforcing Commitment to Acoustic Excellence





RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PABCO® Gypsum, the leading provider of high-performing drywall, proudly announces the release of its proprietary 2025 Sound Design Guide. This essential resource offers architects, contractors, and acoustical consultants an unparalleled advantage, integrating the latest assemblies and updated testing data to meet and exceed evolving building requirements for sound and fire-resistance solutions.

Developed by PABCO Gypsum’s team of industry experts, the 2025 Sound Design Guide is a comprehensive tool designed to empower professionals in creating superior building environments. Key enhancements in this edition include:

Expanded Design Versatility: Over 220 fire and sound tested wall assemblies, now featuring an additional 50 new wall assemblies for unmatched design freedom, all showcasing the performance of QuietRock ® sound-reducing drywall.

Over 220 fire and sound tested wall assemblies, now featuring an additional 50 new wall assemblies for unmatched design freedom, all showcasing the performance of QuietRock sound-reducing drywall. Enhanced Compliance & Efficiency: Updated UL design numbers for fire-resistant rated assemblies and new 2-1/2” steel framed assembly sections, streamlining the specification process.

Updated UL design numbers for fire-resistant rated assemblies and new 2-1/2” steel framed assembly sections, streamlining the specification process. Reliable Performance Data: Modernized Sound Transmission Class (STC) ratings based on the latest third-party test data, ensuring accurate and dependable acoustic performance.





“We understand the critical role acoustics and fire rated assemblies have in building design,” states Ryan Leadingham, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PABCO Gypsum. “PABCO’s 2025 Sound Design Guide reflects our dedication to providing industry professionals with the resource they need to create comfortable and code-compliant spaces.”

The 2025 Sound Design Guide is a complimentary resource and is available for immediate download at pabcogypsum.com/tsdg, where users can also explore a wide range of interactive tools and technical resources to support their building and design projects.

About PABCO® Gypsum

PABCO® Gypsum has been providing high performing gypsum panel products and superior customer service throughout North America for nearly 50 years. The company produces a broad range of gypsum panels for residential and commercial applications including mold, fire, glass mat, sound, and impact-resistant boards. This includes QuietRock®, the first and most technically advanced sound reducing gypsum panel in the industry. PABCO® Gypsum, along with PABCO® Paper and PABCO® Roofing Products are divisions of PABCO® Building Products LLC that services the building industry in the United States and Canada.

