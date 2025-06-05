BULGOLD Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to $1 Million

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (the “Company” or “BULGOLD”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 from the sale of common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share (the "Issue Price").

The Company has agreed to pay a finder’s fee to arm’s length parties for services rendered in respect of the Offering. The finder’s fee will consist of a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Shares sold to third parties sourced by the finders, and finder’s warrants equal in number to 7.0% of the Shares sold to third parties sourced by the finders (the “Finder’s Warrant”). Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 until the date which is 18 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration as well as for general corporate purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about June 30, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares will have a hold period ending on the day that is four months and one day following the closing date.

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian and Slovak portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On March 31, 2025, BULGOLD’s issued and outstanding shares were 27,597,928 of which approximately 40.3% were held by Founders, Directors and Management. Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD’s website ( www.BULGOLD.com ) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering and the timing for closing of the Offering. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration; risks related to title to mineral properties; and credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates and general market and economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

