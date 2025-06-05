Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 5, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On June 5, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.105 , An act relating to expanding the Youth Substance Awareness Safety Program

H.222 , An act relating to civil orders of protection

H.231 , An act relating to technical corrections to fish and wildlife statutes

H.458 , An act relating to the Agency of Digital Services

H.482 , An act relating to Green Mountain Care Board authority to adjust a hospital’s reimbursement rates and to appoint a hospital observer

H.504 , An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the City of Rutland

On June 5, Governor Scott allowed H.1, An act relating to accepting and referring complaints by the State Ethics Commission to become law without his signature and sent a letter to the General Assembly:

Dear Ms. Wrask:

Pursuant to the Vermont Constitution, I’m allowing H.1, An act relating to accepting and referring complaints by the State Ethics Commission, to become law without my signature.

Just last year, in a rare area of consensus in that session, the Legislature agreed to enhance accountability and transparency in State ethics laws, including applying these higher standards to its own branch.

Among the many changes in H.1, it’s my belief this bill softens the Legislature’s commitment to the statutory State Code of Ethics. I’m concerned about how this change will be viewed by Vermonters, who want their state government to set a high standard for the conduct of its officials and the transparency with which issues are addressed.

Nevertheless, considering the balance of the bill and remaining ethical requirements, it does not rise to the level of a veto.

For these reasons, I’m allowing H.1 to become law without my signature and urge the Legislature to take another look at this in the next session. In the meantime, the Executive Branch will continue to adhere to the standards applied to it by both our laws, as well as the self-imposed higher standards of my executive order on this matter.

Sincerely,

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor

