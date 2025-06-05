Abacus Global Management, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Abacus investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research released a comprehensive report raising serious concerns about Abacus Global Management, Inc., characterizing the company as operating a “life settlements accounting scheme manufacturing fake revenue by systematically underestimating when people will die.”

According to Morpheus, its three-month investigation—which reportedly involved interviews with experts, a review of corporate records and court filings, and conversations with former Abacus employees—revealed that Abacus’s reported returns are “primarily manufactured by the systematic overvaluation of its assets through an opaque ‘mark-to-model’ accounting method, resembling previous failures within the life settlements sector.”

The report further alleges that Abacus has been “slashing its discount rate to generate more non-cash gains,” a strategy that the report links to other well-known life settlement frauds, including GWG Holdings.

