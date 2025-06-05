Vornado Completes Refinancing of Independence Plaza

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its 50.1% owned joint venture has completed a $675 million refinancing of Independence Plaza, a 1,328 unit residential complex in the Tribeca submarket of Manhattan. The five-year interest only loan matures in June 2030 and has a fixed rate of 5.84%. This loan replaces the prior $675 million loan that bore interest at 4.25% and was scheduled to mature in July 2025.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

